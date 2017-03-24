Next-Gen Bentley Continental GT Spied With Less Camouflage Than Ever Before

Bentley
’s Continental GT will get a replacement with a new platform, and it will come with an entirely different look.
The next Continental has been seen before
while testing on the roads of Europe, but our spy photographers
managed to get an impression of an exhibit with less camouflage than before. Make no mistake, this is not an uncovered prototype, but it has been painted in a single shade, which makes things even more confusing to the eyes.
It may appear that it has production-specification headlights, but the units seen in the pictures are a mere disguise for the real ones. Besides, the grille, hood, front bumper, and several other elements still have some camouflage on them, but it is thinner than before, which reveals more of the design than the previous versions did.
Bentley
will apply some design cues shown on the EXP 10 Speed 6 concept, and even some from the Bentayga, on the next-generation Continental GT. The most significant changes will happen under the metal, where the British luxury model will get the MSB platform developed by the Volkswagen Group.
The technological base is already found on the road
in production cars, and Porsche’s Panamera is the first example of the kind. It can be configured to offer a rear-wheel-drive configuration or an all-wheel-drive system.
Depending on the desired direction, engineers will be able to give each version of the platform a suitable character, which means that the Bentley will not drive like a Porsche, and the vice-versa will not apply.
The next-generation Continental GT
is expected to continue to feature the 6.0-liter W12 twin-turbo engine, but also a V8 unit. The latter was developed by Audi and shared with Bentley, and it is expected to be an increasingly significant presence in the portfolio of the marque from Crewe. Moreover, a plug-in hybrid version should be expected, and it could be launched less than a year after the regular model comes to market.