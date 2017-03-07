autoevolution
Bentley Reveals Its First Electric Car, It's a Concept For Now: EXP 12 Speed 6e

 
7 Mar 2017, 10:23 UTC ·
Bentley has brought a stunning concept vehicle to the Geneva Motor Show, and it is called EXP 12 Speed 6e.

While the name of the new exhibit is not that exciting for anyone, it's what is under the skin that matters. In this case, we are writing about the first concept of a full-electric Bentley.

This exhibit marks the beginning of a new era for the British company, and they stated that the car is in Geneva to gauge public and customer feedback. In other words, Bentley is “testing the water” with an electric vehicle, while also showcasing a new design for a convertible model, which could inspire a future production car.

While electric drive is not a certainty for the future drop-top prepared by Bentley, it is evident that the brand from Crewe wants a slice of the electric car market, and they are gunning for the “cherry on top of the cake,” which consists of the most expensive EVs on the market.

Fans of the “Flying B” already recognize this car, which is a cabriolet version of the EXP 10 Speed 6. At the time of its presentation, the Speed 6 was a coupe that was painted green, but it has been turned into a white convertible.

Its interior was also modified, and it now suits the new powertrain solution. Moreover, the steering wheel has been simplified and cut, which is unusual for this brand.

Bentley officials did not bother to release any specifications of this car, but they probably did that to avoid rumors and discussions about figures that will not be seen on the production model.

Regardless, the concept of an electric Bentley is more important than how fast could a vehicle that is not in production could accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h).

The same goes for the discussion of how far could it drive with a full charge. Instead of these topics, Bentley wants everyone to think about it latest EV, and what it could mean for the industry.
