Bentley Continental Supersports Coupe and Convertible Arrive at Geneva 2017

Seeing these two monsters is a little sad because we know they are not too long for this world. The Continentals ride on a platform that dates way back to the golden age of Volkswagen engineering. Still, the 2017 Supersports twins are one heck of a way to go down fighting.





Our guess is that because the new Supersports have just been launched and are now making their European debuts, the whole



Bentley is really good at combining speed and luxury, this probably being their most admirable attempt to date. In sleeker coupe form, the Supersports will do 0 to 100 clicks in 3.5 seconds, and its top speed is a supercar-like 209 miles per hour.



If you think about it, the Continental GT is the car that put Bentley back on the luxury map and kept it there. But the 2003 model looks like a boring tic-tac compared to the modern car that's rolling into Geneva. It's got a much more aggressive appearance package, clad in carbon fiber and all that. The cabriolet also adopts a two-tone paint finish, which we're not too fond of.



On the tech side, the performance B's are equipped with a titanium exhaust system that you have to pay extra for and a torque vectoring system inspired by the







The W12 has also been around for a really long time, but it's been toyed with to deliver 700 of the British horsepower 750 pound-feet (1,017 Newton-meters) of torque. Of course, you can't hear that in these videos, where the coupe and convertible are very slowly driving into the Geneva Motor Show.Our guess is that because the new Supersports have just been launched and are now making their European debuts, the whole Continental GT family has about a year left on the market. Detroit 2018 could be both a sad and a happy motor show.Bentley is really good at combining speed and luxury, this probably being their most admirable attempt to date. In sleeker coupe form, the Supersports will do 0 to 100 clicks in 3.5 seconds, and its top speed is a supercar-like 209 miles per hour.If you think about it, the Continental GT is the car that put Bentley back on the luxury map and kept it there. But the 2003 model looks like a boring tic-tac compared to the modern car that's rolling into Geneva. It's got a much more aggressive appearance package, clad in carbon fiber and all that. The cabriolet also adopts a two-tone paint finish, which we're not too fond of.On the tech side, the performance B's are equipped with a titanium exhaust system that you have to pay extra for and a torque vectoring system inspired by the GT3-R race car. It sends 60% of the power to the rear most of the time, so it should be fun to drive despite the coup's 2,280 kg (5,027 lbs) curb weight.