Watch the Red Jaguar I-Pace Getting Unloaded in Geneva

 
5 Mar 2017, 10:14 UTC ·
by
Leave it to Jaguar to make the sexiest electric crossover in the world, even though it only recently launched its first high-rider. The I-Pace concept has already done its job, previewing the production EV that will come in 2018. So it painted itself red and headed over to Geneva for a good time.
If the future of cars looks like this, I really don't mind at all. To my eyes, it's like a cross between the F-Type, an Evoque and those large hatchbacks that weren't popular, like the Lancia Delta and Opel Signum.

The non-official video of it being unloaded from a trailer provides some fresh angles for our eyes. You begin to notice that this car isn't quite sure what it wants to be. I mean, it's got a huge trunk lid spoiler and a deck over the trunk, like a Skoda Octavia notchback. But the oversized wheels and rear diffuser make sure that it looks sporty.

So what else do we like?

Well, we like the fact that it's got the door handles sitting flush with the body. Jaguar is a real innovator in the owner/user experience department. They made a key you wear like a watch and a clever way to pay for gas automatically. The I-Pace's pillars are creatively disguised to look thinner, and the cabin is bathed in light.

From the front, you feel that it's a direct descendant of the C-X75 supercar concept, adopting its hood design. It's kind of pointless, though, just like the mesh grille. But a Jaguar is nothing if not a car that looks cool.

It's almost a shame that they are only designing this as an EV. Jaguar could use a gasoline-powered I-Pace to rival the sleek new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe.

Looking at this near-production concept, it's clear just how far the British company has come since separating from Ford. I mean, here they are getting ready to launch an EV that will cost as much like the first-generation Porsche Cayenne.

Jaguar I-Pace EV electric SUV 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 
