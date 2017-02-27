Bentley's Next SUV Will Be An Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrids to Come First

Bentley’s Bentayga
surprised the world with its launch, but the shock has worn off since then.
Once everyone has calmed down since the introduction of the first Bentley available with a diesel engine, the British brand’s representatives made new statements. The statements we are referring were replies to questions regarding future products of the automaker from Crewe.
Instead of dismissing any rumors and refusing discussions about future products
, two Bentley officials revealed the company’s upcoming plans, along with possibilities for new entries on the market.
First of all, Bentley
has already confirmed it wants to launch a plug-in hybrid version of each model from the range, but the brand has a few more surprises in its meeting rooms.
The Bentayga will not remain the only SUV in Bentley
’s lineup, and this comes from Wolfgang Durheimer, the CEO of the marque. The statement was made referring to long-term development, so do not hold your breath until Bentley launches a new SUV
. Mr. Durheimer explained that his colleagues have clear indication that the market would accept a smaller Bentley SUV
.
The second SUV in the portfolio of the brand with the "winged B" will have an electric drivetrain
. The solution was chosen for several reasons, including attracting a new category of clients, and offering a different product that would not risk affecting the sales of the Bentayga. Another Bentley representative told Automotive News
that the future electric SUV would come in 2020 or later.
Statements from Bentley officials have revealed that the company will eventually launch an electric vehicle and an SUV that is smaller than the Bentayga. It is unusual for automotive executives to speak in advance about things that the company will launch in a few years, but that could also mean that Bentley is serious about this model.
The plug-in hybrid models from Bentley will be offered in the company of a V6 engine sourced from within the Volkswagen Group, but a version with a V8 should be available at a later date.