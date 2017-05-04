2018 BMW M2 LCI (F87) Spied Looking Committed On The Green Hell

The M2 is often described by motoring journalists as being the best M car of the present. There are plenty of reasons why everyone waxes lyrical about the compact-sized coupe, but as it happens, the Bavarian company already looks forward to freshening up its most affordable M-branded car yet for the 2018 model year.





Look forward to the M2 LCI's reveal to happen in the coming months. Even though it’s barely two years old, BMW knows that the sports car market is constantly evolving. So does the public’s in this type of vehicle, and this gets us to the M2 facelift. The F87 LCI isn’t all that new with the spy photographers, but with this set of pics, it is easier to tell what changes have been operated to the M2’s body.The first thing you notice are the headlights. Now gifted with full-LED adaptive technology, the corona rings are hexagonal rather than the circular units of the pre-facelift model. What’s more, the “eyebrow” at the top of the lamp appears to be more pronounced.As for the taillights, the F87 LCI sports a very discreet remodel. In addition to a different graphic, we’ve noticed that the design team moved the white elements from the upper to the lower part of the lamps. The camouflage makes it hard to tell if the front bumper of the M2 has been refreshed, but the rearmost one looks unaltered.The interior will be virtually the same as ever before, albeit there is a notable exception worth mentioning: iDrive . The M2’s Life Cycle Impulse will surely receive an updated version of the infotainment system, with the main menu in tile design and other small stuff on the side. And now, time for a question: What about the engine?Rumor has it nothing will change spec-wise from the current M2. In other words, the N55 3.0-liter force-fed inline-six will soldier on with 370 PS (272 kW) and 465 Nm (343 lb-ft) from 1,400 all the way up to 5,600 rpm. The voice of reason suggests that go-faster updates are reserved for the M2 CS Look forward to the M2 LCI's reveal to happen in the coming months.