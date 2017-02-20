2017 BMW M2 Performance Edition Leaked, It's Only For The USA

BMW
customers in the USA will have the chance to order a special edition of the M2.
It is dubbed M2 Performance Edition, and it starts at a suggested MSRP of $61,695, including destination and handling. The optional package is named ZL9 in BMW’s ordering system that is dedicated to dealers, and someone leaked the information to Bimmerpost
.
Instead of a different engine on the M2
, or the other performance-enhanced versions of this model
that our spy photographers
have spotted for us, this is a simplified version of BMW’s smallest M car.
Fortunately, the M2
was not “simplified” with unpainted bumpers and steel rims, but through adding a few elements while removing others.
The most distinctive thing about it, if you ask us, is the M Performance Coilover Suspension, which has been specially tuned for the M2. Clients also get an M Performance exhaust with Titanium tips.
Side gills and kidney grilles are blacked out, while the M Performance door sills are illuminated. Once the doors are opened, clients will notice LED door projectors with “Performance Edition” image.
The M2 Performance Edition includes the M Drivers Package, and each vehicle will be painted in the famous “Alpine White.” Clients will also get a unique one-day High-Performance Driving class, and the top speed of each of these models will be increased to 168 mph (270 km/h) by eliminating the electronic limiter.
The interior has ditched the smoker’s package, and the Harman Kardon system was changed with a “HiFi audio system.” The climate control only operates on a single area to save weight, and the comfort access is no longer available. However, the keyless function is still present.
Sports seats cannot be ordered with heating or lumbar adjustment. In a way, the interior and trim are from the basic European specification for the M2, but that model does not include the fancy suspension or the M Drivers Package.
It is important to note that a customer can only get the configuration of the Performance Edition through the ZL9 optional package. The latter will only be available for 150 cars, so those interested should contact their favorite BMW dealer in the USA. The car is available with a choice of a manual transmission or dual-clutch gearbox.