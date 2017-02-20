autoevolution

Audi TT RS Beats BMW M3 Competition Pack in Track Test, Still an Understeer Pig

 
With the latest 400-pony incarnation of the TT RS, Audi has delivered an extreme sportscar and comparison tests involving the compact go-fast machines keep delivering one spicy result after another.
Case in point with the latest affair of the sort, which saw Motorsport Magazine putting the uber-TT through its paces on the Club versions of the Magny-Cours track.

The French adventure saw the Audi TT RS topping the BMW M2 and while this result might've been predictable, it's strange to notice how the TT also managed to top the Competition Package BMW M3.

We'll remind you that the said pack gifts the BMW M3 with more than just a power bump to 444 hp (450 PS). To be more precise, the list of track-friendly goodies also include revised springs, shock absorbers and anti-roll bars, as well as lightweight 20-inch wheels, among others.

Regardless, the numbers delivered by a sportscar are far from enough to describe its personality. For one thing, we also need to focus on the handling aspect of the TT RS video below. The in-cabin view allows us to get an excellent idea of the struggle the driver has to go through. In the typical Audi manner, the TT RS shows plenty of understeer, with the editor in the driver's seat having to constantly wrestle the steering wheel.

In case you're wondering about the details of the circuit that hosted the TT RS sprint we're discussing here, you should know the Club configuration of the Magny-Cours track has a length of 2.53 km (that's 1.57 miles), with its main straight measuring 700 meters (0.43 miles).

The lack of barriers on the side of the track means that drivers can go flat-out with plenty of room for error. So the only thing one needs to worry while lapping this track is the unforgiving stopwatch.

