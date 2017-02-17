autoevolution

2018 Audi RS4 Wearing Blue paint and Light Camo: Debut Imminent?

 
We're willing to eat or quattro GmbH hats if the RS4 isn't the model rumored for Geneva. They switched the brand to Audi Sport; who wants to wear an outdated hat anyway?
Scandinavia offers winter testing only in name. It's already hot enough for the ice to melt in some places. This prototype is not the first one we've seen in a late stage of development. However, it's got a few signs of production spec, such as the dark blue paint and the added black pack (check out the roof rails).

The RS4 Avant has been testing for a very long time and it will likely be the first Audi to come out with the 2.9-liter twin-turbo from the Porsche Panamera S/4S. Due to ever tightening emissions regulation, the two companies agreed to share the development costs of their V6 and V8 powertrains.

The expected output is 450 horsepower, the same as the older 4.2-liter FSI model. But because of the turbos, we'll get 600 Nm of torque, about 50% more than before. That's 10 PS and 40 Nm more than Porsche offers. The 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint will be dealt with in under 4 seconds, and buyers will be given the option of a 280 km/h (174 mph) top speed.

As far as the styling is concerned, the RS4 will look like the RS3 facelift's big sister, with a J-Lo butt, of course. You can just about make out the deeper front grille frame, while the widened tracks are easy to spot.

Around the back, it's mostly tires and mufflers. I must say that I'm surprised they didn't change the taillight graphics like they did with the TT RS. Blame the diesels for that one too, if you want.

In some of the photos, you can even make out the quattro rear differential. So the RS4 is about as predictable as the ending of a Bruce Willis movie.
