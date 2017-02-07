autoevolution

Audi Sport Will Launch New Model At Geneva Motor Show, RS4 Avant Is Expected

 
7 Feb 2017, 17:43 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Audi Sport has many plans for the future, and these include a bunch of SUVs that will receive the division’s special treatment.
Until the line of RS SUVs from Audi reaches the market, the German company will offer its traditional products. We are referring to a new RS model that is scheduled for launch at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

The news comes from Stephan Winkelmann, the CEO of Audi Sport, who confirmed the information with the Australians at Motoring.

Evidently, Mr. Winkelmann did not reveal the identity of the new RS model that will be launched in Geneva, and that the company is working on up to ten models. Most of those cars are SUVs, but a few sedans, coupes, hatchbacks, and cabriolets could fit in between the list of crossovers.

Audi has a single performance SUV in its range, the RS Q3, and some believed that the RS Q5 would be the next to be released. However, the 2017 Q5 was launched recently, and Audi tends to wait several months, up to a year from the initial debut of the base model, until it offers the RS version of a car on the market.

Instead of the RS Q5, we believe that Audi will reveal the RS4 Avant at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The company explained that the car that will be launched will bring “a new era” in front of them, and that we will find out shortly what it was all about.

To be fair, there is a chance that the RS Q5 will be shown in Geneva, but the RS4 makes more sense to be unveiled ahead of its SUV cousin.

Moreover, Audi still has to release the RS5, which is the RS4’s brother, and both will share their engine with the RS Q5. With that in mind, remember that the A4 came before the A5, and the Q5 followed them, and it would be unusual for Audi to change this order. Regardless of the model that will be launched, Audi is expected to fit it with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine.
RS Q5 Audi 2017 Geneva Motor Show 2018 audi rs4 avant audi rs4 avant Audi RS4 RS4 Avant
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68