Audi Sport Will Launch New Model At Geneva Motor Show, RS4 Avant Is Expected

Audi Sport has many plans for the future, and these include a bunch of SUVs that will receive the division’s special treatment.





The news comes from Stephan Winkelmann, the CEO of Audi Sport, who confirmed the information with the Australians at



Evidently, Mr. Winkelmann did not reveal the identity of the new RS model that will be launched in Geneva, and that the company is working on up to ten models. Most of those cars are SUVs, but a few sedans, coupes, hatchbacks, and cabriolets could fit in between the list of crossovers.



Audi has a single performance SUV in its range, the RS Q3, and some believed that the RS Q5 would be the next to be released. However, the 2017 Q5 was launched recently, and Audi tends to wait several months, up to a year from the initial debut of the base model, until it offers the RS version of a car on the market.



Instead of the RS Q5, we believe that Audi will reveal the



To be fair, there is a chance that the RS Q5 will be shown in Geneva, but the



Moreover, Audi still has to release the RS5, which is the RS4’s brother, and both will share their engine with the RS Q5. With that in mind, remember that the A4 came before the A5, and the Q5 followed them, and it would be unusual for Audi to change this order. Regardless of the model that will be launched, Audi is expected to fit it with Until the line of RS SUVs from Audi reaches the market, the German company will offer its traditional products. We are referring to a new RS model that is scheduled for launch at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.The news comes from Stephan Winkelmann, the CEO of Audi Sport, who confirmed the information with the Australians at Motoring Evidently, Mr. Winkelmann did not reveal the identity of the new RS model that will be launched in Geneva, and that the company is working on up to ten models. Most of those cars are SUVs, but a few sedans, coupes, hatchbacks, and cabriolets could fit in between the list of crossovers.Audi has a single performancein its range, the RS Q3, and some believed that the RS Q5 would be the next to be released. However, the 2017 Q5 was launched recently, and Audi tends to wait several months, up to a year from the initial debut of the base model, until it offers the RS version of a car on the market.Instead of the RS Q5, we believe that Audi will reveal the RS4 Avant at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The company explained that the car that will be launched will bring “a new era” in front of them, and that we will find out shortly what it was all about.To be fair, there is a chance that the RS Q5 will be shown in Geneva, but the RS4 makes more sense to be unveiled ahead of its SUV cousin.Moreover, Audi still has to release the RS5, which is the RS4’s brother, and both will share their engine with the RS Q5. With that in mind, remember that the A4 came before the A5, and the Q5 followed them, and it would be unusual for Audi to change this order. Regardless of the model that will be launched, Audi is expected to fit it with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine