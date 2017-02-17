Audi SQ5 TFSI Priced From EUR 64,900 / GBP 51,200

autoevolution

For the second generation of the Q5, Audi really stepped up its game in the compact luxury crossover segment. The Mexican-built SUV is also available in go-faster guise, and the price definitely shows how uphill the new kid on the block has gone.
In its domestic market, pricing for the 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0 TFSI V6 is set from €64,900. In the UK, the SUV is £51,200 at the very least, which begs the question: who would choose the SQ5 over the Porsche Macan S?

Bear with me, please. The Macan S (€61,143 or £45,945) may be less powerful compared to the SQ5, but it’s just as quick. 5.4 seconds is exactly how much time the Macan S and SQ5 need to hit 100 km/h (62 mph), while top speed is limited by a computer to 250 km/h (155 mph) in the case of the four-ringed crossover. The Porsche, however carries on until it hits the 254 km/h mark.

Say what you will, but the truth of the matter is, it’s rather clear that the Porsche badge outweighs Audi in terms of preference, especially at this price. Be that as it may, the SQ5 sure boasts lots of standard bits and bobs from the get-go, including a well-rounded set of skills tailored for keen drivers.

The S suspension with electronic damper control technology, for example, can keep up with what Porsche can throw at the Macan S. As an everyday car, the Fine Nappa leather, electric seats, and MMI Navigation Plus should make like easier for who is seated behind the wheel. But as it’s expected from a high-performance Audi model, the options list is extensive, to say the least.

Just to name a few of the highlights one has to tick off to make its SQ5 more desirable, those options are the award-winning Matrix LED headlights, virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster, and head-up display. In consideration of the foregoing matters, what would you spend your hard-earned cash on if you had to make a choice between the Audi and the Porsche?
