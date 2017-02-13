2017 ABT S4 Is Not Your Regular Audi S4 Avant Quattro

The wagon may be withering in the face of the SUV, but some automakers can’t neglect the importance of this body style. Audi and the S4 Avant
make for a great argument in this regard.
Slotted above the A4 Avant
but under the soon-to-debut RS4 Avant,
the S4 Avant is a quattro-enhanced family car sporting a 3.0-liter V6 turbocharged to 354 PS (260 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of oomph. That’s enough get-up-and-go for a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in just 4.9 seconds, on to a maximum velocity of 250 km/h (155 mph).
It’s not enough, though. ABT Sportsline is one of the few entities who advocate for more grunt from the 2017 Audi
S4 Avant. And so, ABT’s finest rolled up their sleeves to create the car featured in the adjacent photo gallery. Dubbed ABT S4, this fellow prides itself on no less than 425 PS and 550 Nm. In American money, that’s 419 hp and 406 lb-ft.
The key to this bump in output is the ABT Power New Generation package, which retails for 3,590 euros including VAT. Labor adds €175 to the tally, but still, fewer than 4,000 euros is not a lot considering what you get in return. More to the point, approximately 20 percent more ponies.
An ECU
re-flash is all ABT needs to do to up the ante. 0 to 100 km/h also improves, from 4.9 to 4.7 seconds. Other than squeezing more power from the 3.0-liter TFSI V6, the Kempten-based tuner also has some visual trickery to offer. The front lip add-on and radiator grille attachment, carbon fiber fender inserts, 19- or 20-inch lightweight wheels, you name it, ABT Sportsline
can fit it to this ravishing longroof.
The cabin design can also be further for the right price. Here, ABT can improve the breed with premium floor mats, premium trunk mats, as well as integrated LED entrance lights. The latter cost 47 euros a pair and, based on what we can see in the following video, they’re totally worth it.
