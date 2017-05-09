autoevolution

Alfa Romeo Giulia Q Chases Porsche 911 GT3 RS on Nurburgring, Tries Not to Drift

 
9 May 2017, 14:54 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Now that the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio has become a showroom reality, you should expect to see more and more examples of the super-sedan doing their thing on the Nurburgring. What thing? Well, for instance, the four-door Alfa seems to make for a decent Porsche 911 GT3 RS chase tool.
At least this is the conclusion we got after checking out the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which sees the 510 hp saloon sticking with a GT3 RS PDK on the Nurburgring.

The chase, which comes L'argus, sees the Alfa chasing the 500-pony Zuffenhausen delight on both the Nordschleife and the GP Track, with the camera mounted inside the Italian temptress delivering an experience that simply begs for a massive bag of popcorn.

For one thing, the Giulia Q will overload its driver with feedback - this is the politically correct manner of describing the tail-happy nature of the machine, so expect to see the French editor behind the wheel fighting the steering wheel on tons of occasions.

The Giulia dances around almost as much as it did during the official run that saw an automatic model like the one we have here setting a Nurburgring sedan record, with a lap time of 7:32.

Speaking of stopwatch numbers, we have to mention that the 991.1 incarnation of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS can fly across the Green Hell in 7:20.

Throughout the chase, various BMW M3s decide to join the Ring game, with the cars powering their way through Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) traffic as if they were part of a runaway train.

The Bimmers seem modded and you should never underestimate the Nurburgring might of such M cars, be they new or old. And if you're looking for an example, this stunning 7:25 sprint (Bridge to Gantry, not the full track, as used for the times above) should cater to your needs.

alfa romeo giulia q porsche 911 gt3 rs pdk porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche Alfa Romeo Nurburgring nurburgring 2017
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78