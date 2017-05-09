Alfa Romeo Giulia Q Chases Porsche 911 GT3 RS on Nurburgring, Tries Not to Drift

Now that the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio has become a showroom reality, you should expect to see more and more examples of the super-sedan doing their thing on the Nurburgring. What thing? Well, for instance, the four-door Alfa seems to make for a decent Porsche 911 GT3 RS chase tool.





At least this is the conclusion we got after checking out the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which sees the 510 hp saloon sticking with a GT3 RS PDK on the Nurburgring.The chase, which comes L'argus, sees the Alfa chasing the 500-pony Zuffenhausen delight on both the Nordschleife and the GP Track, with the camera mounted inside the Italian temptress delivering an experience that simply begs for a massive bag of popcorn.For one thing, the Giulia Q will overload its driver with feedback - this is the politically correct manner of describing the tail-happy nature of the machine, so expect to see the French editor behind the wheel fighting the steering wheel on tons of occasions.The Giulia dances around almost as much as it did during the official run that saw an automatic model like the one we have here setting a Nurburgring sedan record, with a lap time of 7:32.Speaking of stopwatch numbers, we have to mention that the 991.1 incarnation of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS can fly across the Green Hell in 7:20.Throughout the chase, various BMW M3s decide to join the Ring game, with the cars powering their way through Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) traffic as if they were part of a runaway train.The Bimmers seem modded and you should never underestimate the Nurburgring might of such M cars, be they new or old. And if you're looking for an example, this stunning 7:25 sprint (Bridge to Gantry, not the full track, as used for the times above) should cater to your needs.