The Hummer H1 Lives On As The Humvee C-Series

The final models, dubbed Alpha, were produced for the 2006 model year, and that was that with the H1 . Hummer as a brand also went the way of the Dodo in 2010, following the restructuring of General Motors. In 2017, however, the Hummer H1 is making a comeback.Presented only recently at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show , the so-called Humvee C-Series is the product of Humvee Export. The company is a consortium of five investors and enthusiasts, who commissioned VLF Automotive to assemble the redesigned H1.The thing with the C-Series, however, is that you can’t have one in the United States. Even though it’s built in Auburn Hills, Michigan, AM General continues to manufacture the HMMWV (High Mobility Multi-Purpose Wheeled Vehicle). The C-Series made by Humvee Export, therefore, doesn’t fall under the Low Volume Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Act. Incidentally, this is the reason why the creators of the tough-looking C-Series look to export markets to score a sale.Three trim levels are available, and their names have a military ring to it: Bravo, Charlie, and Delta. On the subject of engines, there are four to choose from, all developed by General Motors: a 6.2-liter V8 with 430 horsepower on tap or a 6.5-liter diesel with 190, 205 or 250 ponies. Regardless of powerplant, the tried-and-tested 4L85 four-speed automatic is the sole transmission available for the C-Series.Having said that, here’s how Humvee Export describes its gentle giant: “With a host of off-road-ready options, including a central tire inflation system, hardened doors, aircraft-aluminum riveted body and trimmed-out interior, the C-Series is ready to meet any rugged travel needs.”