The Hummer H1 Lives On As The Humvee C-Series

 
9 May 2017
by
Remember the first-generation Hummer? Underpinned by the same chassis and boasting the same rugged looks as the U.S. Army-spec Humvee, the civilian Hummer became a commercial hit the moment it was released back in 1994. All in all, the H1 is an automotive icon.
The final models, dubbed Alpha, were produced for the 2006 model year, and that was that with the H1. Hummer as a brand also went the way of the Dodo in 2010, following the restructuring of General Motors. In 2017, however, the Hummer H1 is making a comeback.

Presented only recently at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show, the so-called Humvee C-Series is the product of Humvee Export. The company is a consortium of five investors and enthusiasts, who commissioned VLF Automotive to assemble the redesigned H1.

The thing with the C-Series, however, is that you can’t have one in the United States. Even though it’s built in Auburn Hills, Michigan, AM General continues to manufacture the HMMWV (High Mobility Multi-Purpose Wheeled Vehicle). The C-Series made by Humvee Export, therefore, doesn’t fall under the Low Volume Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Act. Incidentally, this is the reason why the creators of the tough-looking C-Series look to export markets to score a sale.

Three trim levels are available, and their names have a military ring to it: Bravo, Charlie, and Delta. On the subject of engines, there are four to choose from, all developed by General Motors: a 6.2-liter V8 with 430 horsepower on tap or a 6.5-liter diesel with 190, 205 or 250 ponies. Regardless of powerplant, the tried-and-tested 4L85 four-speed automatic is the sole transmission available for the C-Series.

Having said that, here’s how Humvee Export describes its gentle giant: With a host of off-road-ready options, including a central tire inflation system, hardened doors, aircraft-aluminum riveted body and trimmed-out interior, the C-Series is ready to meet any rugged travel needs.”



