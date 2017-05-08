autoevolution

2018 BMW M2 Shows Up on Nurburgring, Could Be the Rumored CS Track Beast

 
8 May 2017, 15:20 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
We have to admit that BMW M is keeping us on our toes these days and it all has to do with the upcoming M2 facelift. The compact uber-coupe is once again under the spotlights, with an M2 prototype having recently caught our eye while flying on the Nurburgring.
The test car shows the same heavy camo we've seen in the past, so the tale is still split between the 2018 facelift of the regular M2, if we may call the machine so and the rumored Club Sport incarnation of the Bavarian athlete.

We'll remind you that the M2 facelift leaked online last week (check out the pair of photos included in the image gallery). Thanks to BMW of Belgium, we were able to see the revised headlights and taillights - following BMW tradition, the mid-cycle refresh won't bring too many visual changes.

And this is where we need to enter the unofficial talk area, with the rumor mill mentioning the possibility of the facelift seeing the M2 receiving a spiced-up version of the new B58 motor animating the M240i - since the latter is already a straight line threat to the outgoing M2, the rumors could be true.

As for the even hotter, CS-related rumors, these talk about the junior M car receiving a detuned incarnation of the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six animating the M3 and M4.

The move would make the more or less official battle between BMW and Porsche even closer. For one thing, an M2 with an M3/M4 hear would only mirror the scheme that has seen the Cayman GT4 borrowing the flat-six of the 911 Carrera S. Speaking of which, earlier today we showed you the first spyshots of the next GT4, which is rumored to receive a more output-modest incarnation of the 2018 GT3's naturally aspirated 4.0-liter boxer.

So yes, keeping an eye on the prototypes the do their thing on the Nordschleife brings sweet benefits now that the 2017 testing season is running at full speed.

2018 bmw m2 BMW BMW M2 nurburgring 2017 Nurburgring
 
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673