Biker Pulls 100 MPH Guardrail-Bounce Nurburgring Save after Being Hit by Driver

There are impressive Nurburgring crash saves
involving brave moves behind the wheel and then there's the movie stunt-grade BMW S1000RR save a biker managed to pull on Saturday.
The BMW S1000RR rider, who goes by the YouTube (and presumably, real life) name of David Monaghan, once again reminds us just how extreme the mixed car-bike Nordschleife sessions can get.
Upon exiting the Mini Carousel (7:30 point of the clip below), the biker set his sights on a Porsche Cayman. Nevertheless, just as the mid-engined machine passed a SEAT Leon
, the driver of the hatch veered into the biker in what seems to be a mirror double-check failure.
The Leon hit the motorcycle at around 100 mph, with the impact sending the S1000RR towards the barrier on the side of the track. As if pulling a well-planned move on a dirt bike, the rider somehow manages to bounce off the guardrail.
In the ordeal that was the balancing act required on the biker's side, the BMW ended up (nearly) clipping the protection element on the other side of the track, but Monaghan wouldn't let his machine fall, returning to the track swiftly.
The biker's view on the matter? This was delivered in the comments section of the video: "The driver should have looked before moving out just like on a road. Being a vulnerable biker I should have anticipated the risk of the driver not looking and left more space between me and the Porsche,
"
Monaghan also explained the events that followed the white-knuckle lap: "He [the SEAT driver] didn't apologize or admit any guilt on his part as he insisted on going through insurance to repair his car. The police have opened an investigation, and there's no question of him being guilty of negligent driving or whatever this is classed as. If he does insist on claiming then at least I can claim from his insurance for the gravel rash damage and scratches on the bike, but I'd be surprised if his insurance even covers him for claims on the Nurburgring,
"
To remind everybody that drivers and bikers can peacefully coexist on the Ring, we've added a second piece of footage at the bottom of the page. The clip brings an adrenaline frenzy Megane RS vs. BMW S1000RR
Green Hell battle, one that happens to involve passing a Cayman.