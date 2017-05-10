autoevolution

Nurburgring-Tuned E36 BMW Chases Porsches For Fun, Nearly Loses It on Downshift

 
10 May 2017, 9:52 UTC ·
When taking part in a Green Hell tourist drive, you should be prepared to meet what we call Ring Wolves. In the past, we've brought you plenty of front-wheel-drive examples for this type of Nurburgring fauna and we've recently started delivering rear-paw examples.
And we're now back with what we'd call a casual rear-wheel-drive Ring Wolf run, one that involves an E36 BMW trying to go after a pair of Porsches.

We get to see the 3 Series Coupe chasing a 991.1 Turbo and while the mix between the Ring skill of the driver and the prepping of the car does allow it to stick with the Neunelfer through the bends, the supercars gets away when reaching the straights.

In his Nordschleife sprint, this driver also plays with a 996-gen 911 GT3, with the Bimmer managing to pass the Zuffenhausen machine.

In case you're wondering, we're dealing with a 1992 E36 325i Coupe and the machine has been gifted with a fair amount of mods that allow it to be nothing short of a track athlete.The guy behind the wheel of this Bavarian machine has quite a task on his hands
Manhandling such an analog machine while flying on the Ring is no small feat. For one thing, the rear tires can always lock on the bend entry phase, when the downshifts are mixed with heavy deceleration. We get to see the 325i going through such a moment at the 0:50 point of the video, while the action taking place at the 1:16 point demonstrates a... mild outcome for such a spin.

P.S.: While it might seem that this BMW is using a hood cam, we have to mention that the camera actually sits inside the vehicle, hence the dashboard reflections we get to see at times. Still, the departure from the usual Nurburgring video perspective is welcome.

