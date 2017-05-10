autoevolution

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Spotted Towing a Compass Like It's Nothing

 
The 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT is now back in the headlines, thanks to an example of the super-SUV having been recently caught undergoing towing tests.
The Jeep halo car was spotted doing its trailer thing on the I-70, with the high-riding machine towing a Compass, while being accompanied by a Grand Cherokee SRT. We'll thanks the crew over at TFL Car for the piece of footage showcasing the workhorse-style adventure.

While there's obviously no way to verify that the blown 6.2-liter motor is found under the hood of the test car, there are plenty of clues that point out to the Trackhawk status of the vehicle, starting with the timing of the spotting - the blown Jeep made its debut last month, remember? Then we have the quadruple exhaust tip layout, as well as the missing fog lights. Alas, the test driver shows the usual camera-shy attitude, staying off the gas when being recorded.

Towing might not be the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk's raison d'être, the supercharged animal has nothing against performing such duties. Just like the Grand Cherokee SRT and the 5.7 Hemi V8-animated incarnation of the Grand Cherokee, the Trackhawk can pull up to 7,200 lbs.

When a trailer is not attached to it, the uber-Jeep can complete the 0 to 60 mph sprint in 3.5 seconds, which, for instance, places it in between the six-speed manual and the PDK incarnations of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. And while the Hellcat-gifted Grand Cherokee can complete the 1,320 feet sprint in 11.6 seconds, its maximum velocity sits at 180 mph.

And, as you'll be able to notice in the video, the sprinting abilities of the Trackhawk aren't too shabby even when the vehicle's tow hook is being used.

Jeep dealers are set to welcome the Hellcat-engined Grand Cherokee in the fourth quarter of the year and we're expecting to get other occasions to show you the super-SUV by then.

