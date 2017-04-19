autoevolution

Jeep Yuntu Concept Previews New Three-Row Crossover

 
Jeep will be present at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show with a six-seat hybrid crossover named Yuntu.
It blends the DNA of the American brand with styling traits that remind us of other automakers. Compared to the teaser images that were shown a few days ago, the look of the car has not changed dramatically, but you can clearly see the headlights, which are comprised of a strip of LEDs.

Moreover, you can now observe its futuristic interior, which has a minimalist vibe to it, but only from the lack of buttons. It comes with eight screens, and that is without counting the digital gauge cluster, the multimedia unit, and the display dedicated to the front passenger.

Instead of placing three people on the second row of seats, Jeep’s designers chose to fit two, and the same is expected from the third row, if we look at the leaked images posted by Carscoops.

Evidently, a production model that would be inspired by this vehicle would get three seats on the bench in the middle of the vehicle, while the rear would integrate seating for two passengers.

The production model would probably receive a B-pillar, and the rear doors would get a conventional opening system instead of the fancy configuration shown in the gallery.

The back of the CUV from Jeep shows a set of sleek taillights, which complete a sculpted rear end that proudly bears the logo of the American off-road specialist.

A comparison with the rest of the Jeep lineup shows that the front grille is the pillar of this model, which best expresses the philosophy of this marque.

The headlights would not stay this way if it gets green-lighted for production, but they seem like a blend between the ones on the Cherokee and the Grand Cherokee’s, because they are thin and rectangular.

Do not expect to see the Yuntu’s production relative on American roads under the badge of this brand, but it could see life in Chrysler showrooms in North America. If it gets approved, it should happen before 2020, but do not hold your breath.
Jeep Yuntu Yuntu Jeep SUV 2017 Shanghai Auto Show concept car
 
