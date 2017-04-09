Jeep Gifts The 2018 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk With 707 HP Hellcat V8

Lots of speculation and many spy photos
later, the Trackhawk is ready to pounce. Previewed by Jeep
mere days before its public reveal at the 2017 New York Auto Show, the mid-sized super SUV hides a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 mill under its sculpted hood.
The dual heat extractors are there to keep things nice and cool. After all, the Hellcat V8 borrowed from the Dodge Challenger of the same name develops a mind-boggling 707 horsepower and 645 pound-feet of torque. That’s 5 lb-ft down on the Challenger SRT Hellcat. Be that as it may, what you lose in torque you gain in traction because this devilish SUV
boasts Quadra-Trac.
The four-wheel-drive system is an on-demand affair, packing an electronic limited-slip differential at the rear and a single-speed full-time active transfer case. For added strength and durability, the latter part is augmented by a wider chain and forged steel chain sprockets. Then there’s the stronger rear axle and a more serious rear drive shaft, as well as 300M low-alloy vacuum melted steel half-shafts with upgraded eight-ball outboard joints.
Make no mistake about it, Jeep and the SRT division reworked the chassis of the Grand Cherokee
a fair bit to make this bad boy happen, all in the name of a 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) run of 3.5 seconds. A Tesla Model X may be quicker, but then again, the electrified SUV can’t hit 180 mph (290 km/h) and nor can it tow up to 7,200 pounds (3,266 kilograms) when properly equipped.
“The new Grand Cherokee Trackhawk delivers astounding performance numbers, backed by renowned SRT engineering that combines world-class on-road driving dynamics with luxury, refinement and an array of innovative advanced technology,”
declared Mike Manley, the head honcho of Jeep.
The 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will be manufactured in Detroit at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant. The first examples of the hellish sport utility vehicle will arrive in dealer lots in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Other than this gentle giant, the 2017 New York Auto Show is also the place where Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will take the veils off the most insane muscle car there’s ever been: the mind-boggling Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
.