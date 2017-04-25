Aussie Jeep Grand Ckerokee SRT Sets 10.8s 1/4-Mile Record via Rear-Mounted Turbo

The Jeep Grand Cherokee side of the drag racing scene never ceases to amaze, with the latest example of the kind coming from Down Under. That's where a boosted Grand Cherokee SRT has managed to set not one, but two world records.

The turbo-giftedwe have here has completed the 1,320-feet sprint in as little at 10.8 seconds, thus becoming the quickest stock motor machine of its kind.More importantly, the Jeep also beat the record for a 2014+ Grand Cherokee SRT and it's worth mentioning that the title used to be held by an example of the SUV that packs a built motor.Looking under the hood of the Grand Cherokee SRT, you won't notice all that many changes besides some special plumbing. And that's because this Jeep keeps its turbo hidden behind the rear bumper.While the solution might be simpler compared to one that would've squeezed a turbocharger inside the engine compartment of the high-riding animal, you should keep in mind that this layout brings a significant increase in terms of the turbo lag.However, while that might be a drawback in terms of street driving, the kind of rpms the HEMI motor operates at under drag strip usage minimize this negative effect.Also, this is yet another testament to the 6.4-liter HEMI V8's durability. For the record, the unit works with eight lbs of boost in this configuration.The comparison involving the fresh-out-of-the-oven Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is inevitable and we'll mention that the factory beast needs 11.6 seconds to complete the quarter-mile sprint.Speaking of which, the 10.8s performance of the Aussie Grand Cherokee SRT Turbo means the SUV ties the Dodge Challenger Hellcat (on drag radials).Of course, throwing the said boost into the factory engine might not be entirely safe, but this