autoevolution

Aussie Jeep Grand Ckerokee SRT Sets 10.8s 1/4-Mile Record via Rear-Mounted Turbo

 
25 Apr 2017, 17:43 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The Jeep Grand Cherokee side of the drag racing scene never ceases to amaze, with the latest example of the kind coming from Down Under. That's where a boosted Grand Cherokee SRT has managed to set not one, but two world records.
The turbo-gifted SUV we have here has completed the 1,320-feet sprint in as little at 10.8 seconds, thus becoming the quickest stock motor machine of its kind.

More importantly, the Jeep also beat the record for a 2014+ Grand Cherokee SRT and it's worth mentioning that the title used to be held by an example of the SUV that packs a built motor.

Looking under the hood of the Grand Cherokee SRT, you won't notice all that many changes besides some special plumbing. And that's because this Jeep keeps its turbo hidden behind the rear bumper.

While the solution might be simpler compared to one that would've squeezed a turbocharger inside the engine compartment of the high-riding animal, you should keep in mind that this layout brings a significant increase in terms of the turbo lag.

However, while that might be a drawback in terms of street driving, the kind of rpms the HEMI motor operates at under drag strip usage minimize this negative effect.

Also, this is yet another testament to the 6.4-liter HEMI V8's durability. For the record, the unit works with eight lbs of boost in this configuration. It's time for the inevitable Mopar realm comparos
The comparison involving the fresh-out-of-the-oven Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is inevitable and we'll mention that the factory beast needs 11.6 seconds to complete the quarter-mile sprint.

Speaking of which, the 10.8s performance of the Aussie Grand Cherokee SRT Turbo means the SUV ties the Dodge Challenger Hellcat (on drag radials).

Of course, throwing the said boost into the factory engine might not be entirely safe, but this

Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Jeep Grand Cherokee Jeep drag racing Australia
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our JEEP Testdrives:

2015 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 78
2014 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon by Rugged Ridge56
2015 JEEP Cherokee74
2014 JEEP Grand Cherokee SRT82
JEEP Wrangler Facelift56
JEEP Wrangler 56