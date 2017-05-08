Harley-Davidson and Jeep Partner like the Two Legendary American Brands They Are

It's a well-known fact that people of the same nationality who normally wouldn't even notice each other are much more likely to become friends once they find themselves abroad.





Whether it's in Europe, the U.S.A. or any other place, you can't help but feel that it makes perfect sense for these two brands to get together. Actually, if we listen carefully, we can almost hear Steppenwolf's "Born to Be Wild" playing in the background. It would appear the same goes for car and motorcycle brands respectively, as Jeep and Harley-Davidson become partners once again for their European activities. The two iconic American brands are looking to support one another in their attempt to build on the foothold they have on the Old Continent.Jeep is currently in the midst of revamping its lineup with the Compass model being the latest to receive a complete makeover. It comes to join the Renegade, the Cherokee, the Grand Cherokee, and the Wrangler in a range of vehicles that looks more appealing by the day.Besides originating from the same country, Jeep and Harley-Davidson have another thing in common: they both stand for freedom and adventure, even though each in its own particular way. They also have very strong fanbases in every market they've entered, which proves that despite any shortcomings, they plenty of character.This renewed partnership comes after three successful years and sees Jeep becoming an official sponsor of major Harley-Davidson events that aren't restricted to just Europe, but also the Middle East and Africa.The legendary off-road marque will have a strong presence at the Euro Festival in Saint-Tropez, France (11-14 May) followed by the European H.O.G Rally in Lugano, Switzerland (29 June -2 July) and culminating in European Bike Week™ in Faaker See, Austria (5-10 September). Africa Bike Week™ in South Africa (27-30 April) is also on the list, as are events in Scotland or Holland.Visitors will have the chance to get better acquainted with the Jeep range, going as far as having a test drive with any of the currently available models. Members of the H.O.G. (Harley-Davidson Owners Group) will also have access to a series of limited special offers on purchasing new Jeep vehicles.Whether it's in Europe, the U.S.A. or any other place, you can't help but feel that it makes perfect sense for these two brands to get together. Actually, if we listen carefully, we can almost hear Steppenwolf's "Born to Be Wild" playing in the background.