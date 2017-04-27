autoevolution

Harley-Davidson Partners With Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum Over Custom Cruisers

 
Two oldschool American brands announced to partner up to promote their products and honor their past. We’re talking about Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum and Harley-Davidson, who started a collaboration over some custom cruisers.
To commemorate the kick-off of the partnership, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum will be unveiling a series of twenty-two customized Harley-Davidson motorcycles designed by high profile artists and visionaries from around the United States including Harley-Davidson's own Styling Team, at a celebration this spring.

"Between our shared American roots, values and traditions, collaborating with Harley-Davidson is an exciting and natural fit," said Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum Senior Brand Manager Josh Hayes. "Harley-Davidson shares Sailor Jerry's genuine Americana values for freedom and living outside the lines. With Harley-Davidson, we look forward to a long partnership that celebrates our shared brand beliefs."

The motorcycles will be presented at the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaykee on May 2, 2017, that will be open to the public and include exciting festivities for all attendees.

Following the celebrations, the bikes will not become part of the standard museum exhibits, but instead will be available for viewing around the U.S. all summer long at liquor retailers, Sailor Jerry’s Fleet Week New York events, and other places.

"Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum and Harley-Davidson are all about freedom of expression and customization, whether that is expressed by a Norman Collins tattoo or a bike," said Scott Beck, Harley-Davidson Director of Marketing. "We are struck by the natural ties Sailor Jerry has to the motorcycle culture."

The customizing project will see three Harley-Davidson models that share the Sportster platform. One of them is the bulldog-stance Forty-Eight. Then comes the sportier Iron 883, and finally, the racing-inspired Roadster model, with premium suspension, short rear fender, and clip-on handlebars.
