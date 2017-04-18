For $10 You Can Win A Custom 1950 Triumph Thunderbird Bobber

The Venice Vintage Motorcycle Club (VVMC) is proud to announce a new raffle in which you can win a customized Triumph Thunderbird
Bobber, built and curated by the same team. This will be the 5th motorcycle that the club has given away, and promises to be one of the oldest, and most glorious build.
The bobber is currently being built, and the tickets to enter the raffle are on sale now. All you need to do is visit the official raffle page
here and buy one or more ticket. Each ticket is $10, and you can purchase as many as you want. For ten tickets you also get a limited edition T-shirt.
The raffle will take place on September 16th, at the 10th Annual Venice Vintage Motorcycle Rally, in Venice, California. Your presence at the event is not obligatory as VVMC will give you a call to announce your winning if such is the case.
However, you should know that shipping is not included. If you can’t attend the event and drive off with the motorcycle, the motorcycle builder will assist in finding a shipping company, but you will be responsible for all shipping costs.
Another thing you should keep in mind is the fact that there is absolutely no warranty for the bike, and the winner has to accept it as is. However, we believe you shouldn’t worry too much about this. It’s a customized motorcycle made by a renowned bike builder, so it should be OK.
Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Ride For Kids charity - Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. This is the longest-running, most successful motorcycle charity event in the nation. Since 1984, motorcyclists have raised funds to help a lot of children with brain tumors, which is the top cause of cancer death in children.
American Honda is the presenting sponsor of Ride For Kids, while other national supporters include GEICO and Cycle World magazine.