2017 Bike Shed Show To Be Bigger and Better

 
18 Apr 2017
by
The Bike Shed Show London 2017 organizers announce the event will be even bigger and better this year, using much more of the dockside buildings and outdoor space along with cooler custom motorcycles on display.
One of the new additions to this year’s show is the “invitational” element to the curated bikes on display, so you’ll see even more unique bikes of higher quality during the event, with most of them being show-exclusives with plenty of reveals and launches, from top builders, shed builders, and even manufacturers.

“This year we are being super-strict on the quality of bikes, and we want new builds that have not been seen at other shows – all in the cafe racer, scrambler, tracker, bobber, new-wave custom sectors,” the organizers tell. “As well as accepting appropriate bikes from Pro Builders, Semi-Pros, Manufactures and Shed Builders we are also adding an “invitational” element to this year's event with up to 100 bikes being there by special Invitation and with No Charge to the builder.”

The food and drink offer is also getting better through more choices and shorter queues. More music and entertainment is part of the new deal as well, along with barbershop, tattoos, whiskey and cigar lounge, and select brands of gear and apparel.

All the big manufacturers are said to be making their presence at the show, so you can expect to see plenty of new stuff from Ohlins, Rev’it, Triumph, Indian, Ducati, Yamaha, and BMW Motorrad, which you won’t see at the trade fairs.

If you want to get cheaper tickets, you can buy them in advance starting now from Universe, a TicketMaster company. The Bike Shed London 2017 will be held between 26-28 May at the Tobacco Docks on Wapping Lane.

If you come with your own motorcycle, access to the free parking is done through Pennington Street.
