Fuoripista Is An Unconventional Exquisite Exercise Bike

8 May 2017, 13:58 UTC ·
Indoor sports equipment usually looks dull and boring and you pretty much have to store it away of sight if you don’t have a dedicated room for it. But that wouldn’t be needed if you owned this Fuoripista exercise bike.
The Salone Del Mobile Milan, the world’s most-awaited event in the world of refreshing furniture design, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and on the occasion, Italian product design studio Adriano Design brought out this elegant exercise bike dubbed the Fuoripista.

The said design studio has a habit in taking ordinary home/sports equipment and turn it into a masterpiece worth showcasing in your home. The Fuoripista makes no exception as it totally changes the way you looked at an indoor fixed bicycle through both form and materials used.

Leaving the minimalist design apart, the bike is built using glass, wood, and steel, making for a spectacular object to look at in a home environment. You certainly won’t be embarrassed leaving it in the middle of the room after going through your daily cardio runs.

This dream machine can be used to take you on some of the most spectacular cycling routes on a rainy day thanks to a tablet mounted on its front which can virtualize some of the most scenic roads.

The Fuoripista was recently showcased at the Salone de Mobile along with Adriano Design’s other inspiring showpieces - the Teckell foosball table, the Filotto pool table, and the Lungolinea ping pong table. As you can imagine, those are built in the same minimalist style with clear glass and metal playing big roles in their construction.

Unfortunately for you, none of them come with a price tag, being concept studies. However, I’m pretty sure that for the right amount of cash, the design company can build one for your home.

If not, at least you can check it out in the attached photo gallery for inspiration.
