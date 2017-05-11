Russian BMW "Disintegrates" during Megane RS Nurburgring Chase, Driver Moves On

Active aerodynamics is one of the strongest trends in the supercar realm, with body bits that move about being one of the factors that recently allowed the Lamborghini Huracan Performante to set a new production car Nurburgring lap record. But what if you drive a regular car and still long for Green Hell performance?





In theory, such an attitude might seem like the kind that will elevate one to the rank of a



We can see the driver hooning his Bimmer while appearing to chase a



Perhaps the move shown by the E46, which seems to be on Russian plates, is the latest trick from the world of impromptu active aero - the driver's side rear door opens, with its interior panel acting as some sort of air brake.



The man behind the wheel seems to play to the tune of the instant weight reduction, continuing to keep that hot hatch in his crosshairs.



Sure, stopping on the track could've easily caused a crash, but there's quite a distance from continuing your lap while looking for a safe "island" and doing so while mashing the throttle.



The cabin of the 3er seems to be partially stripped (pay attention to the one-seater layout of the sedan) and we're starting to wonder how the BMW lost the rest of its interior. In the end, we just hope that panel didn't end up becoming a meteor hitting a biker.



P.S.: While you can jump to the 7:33 point for the BMW striptease action mentioned above, the video is loaded with plenty of other popcorn-worthy moments.



Whatever you do, make sure you don't follow the example of the BMW driver in the piece of footage below. The man seems overly determined to achieve Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) glory, allowing nothing to stand in his way.In theory, such an attitude might seem like the kind that will elevate one to the rank of a Ring Wolf , but this guy crosses the common sense, not the finish line.We can see the driver hooning his Bimmer while appearing to chase a Renault Megane RS but, as the 3 Series comes into Brunnchen, the car starts stripping.Perhaps the move shown by the E46, which seems to be on Russian plates, is the latest trick from the world of impromptu active aero - the driver's side rear door opens, with its interior panel acting as some sort of air brake.The man behind the wheel seems to play to the tune of the instant weight reduction, continuing to keep that hot hatch in his crosshairs.Sure, stopping on the track could've easily caused a crash, but there's quite a distance from continuing your lap while looking for a safe "island" and doing so while mashing the throttle.The cabin of the 3er seems to be partially stripped (pay attention to the one-seater layout of the sedan) and we're starting to wonder how the BMW lost the rest of its interior. In the end, we just hope that panel didn't end up becoming a meteor hitting a biker.P.S.: While you can jump to the 7:33 point for the BMW striptease action mentioned above, the video is loaded with plenty of other popcorn-worthy moments.