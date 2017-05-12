autoevolution

RevoZport Built a Volkswagen e-Golf Race Car And It's Awesome

 
12 May 2017, 13:31 UTC
by
"I should be offended, but then why do I want to drive it so badly?" is the thought that probably crosses your mind when first seeing the Rezor 7E for e-Golf, a tuning project unlike any other yet undertaken by RevoZport.
The Razor tuning program has existed since the days of the Golf 6 GTI. But why do we see it applied to the e-Golf instead of its more powerful GTE relative? There's a good reason for that: world’s first-ever e-Touring Car Challenge hosted at the circuit of Formula E Hong Hong ePrix.

That was in October 2016, yet it slipped under the radar until now. The upside of that is we have plenty of video footage if you're curious what an electric-powered Golf race car looks like.

The field is made up of ten veteran drivers who are joined by five local celebrity drivers with some racing experience. The e-Touring Car Challenge has two practice sessions ahead of a 15-minute qualifying and 20-minute race event.

Being the official aero kit supplier, RevoZport has outfitted the cars with a new front splitter, bumper canards, side skirts, rear diffuser and GT roof spoiler. All the parts seem to be made from real carbon fiber and should provide real downforce. Unfortunately, they didn't iron out the underbelly of the car, but with only a little over 100 horsepower, high-speed stability isn't an issue.

In order to fulfill performance and safety parameters for the race event, 16 brand new Volkswagen e-Golf have also been fitted with racing tires and a complete roll cage, upgraded suspension, bigger brakes and a single racing seat with a6-point harness. Both fire extinguishers and batteries comply with safety standards.





Volkswagen e-Golf E-Golf EV race car Volkswagen RevoZport
 
