Whenever you want to drop a non-technical detail that shows non-Porschephilles just how special Zuffenhausen machines are, it's enough to mention that Porsche Exclusive will gladfully cover each air vent slat on your dashboard in leather. Well, from now one, the automaker's personalisation arm will be officially known as Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur and, to mark the occasion, the Germans have dropped the Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive.





Remember how the 991.2 Turbo S



We'll quickly go over the PASM, Sport Chrono Package and PDCC standard goodies to talk about the interior and exterior bits that set the Exclusive model apart.



The goodies kick off with the unique 20-inch split-spoke wheels, which have been painted using laser technology. Sure, the Cookie Cutter comparison we dropped in the title above is a bit of a stretch, hence the quotes. But we can't help but imagine how the 1970s and 1980s



The wheels (don't) conceal an interesting hue scheme for the PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) calipers - the hardware is finished in black, while the "PORSCHE" banding comes in Golden Yellow Metallic, thus matching the overly extrovert shade that covers the body of the vehicle.



Speaking of which, this Neunelfer comes with



The cabin is a melange involving the said shade of yellow, carbon fiber, Alcantara and copper thread. The dashboard plaque and the door entry sills remind occupants that they're sitting inside an Exclusive Series model.



The



Porsche is well aware of the fact that the idea of a supercar owner only traveling with a credit card is no longer fashionable, which is why another spicy option for this machine comes in the form of a five-piece luggage set. You just have to be prepared to pay $6,234 for it.



Tech fetishists need not fret, as the list of bespoke goodies featured by the supercar, of which just 500 units will be produced, involves a power kit that brings the hp number from 580 to 607 hp (torque sits at 553 lb-ft).Remember how the 991.2 Turbo S one-upped hypercars such as the 918 Spyder and the LaFerrari in independent 0-50 mph testing? Well, the rear-engined machine just got quicker. Nevertheless, Porsche's estimates remain as conservative as ever, with the carmaker mentioning the same performance numbers delivered by the "standard" Turbo S, namely 2.8 seconds for the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 km/h) sprint and a 205 mph (330 km/h) maximum velocity.We'll quickly go over the PASM, Sport Chrono Package and PDCC standard goodies to talk about the interior and exterior bits that set the Exclusive model apart.The goodies kick off with the unique 20-inch split-spoke wheels, which have been painted using laser technology. Sure, the Cookie Cutter comparison we dropped in the title above is a bit of a stretch, hence the quotes. But we can't help but imagine how the 1970s and 1980s Cookie Cutter wheels could have evolved into the modern, fusion cuisine units we see here. Only the centers look like they could be used for baking sweets, but this would only lead to smaller portions, thus helping you fit in the 18-way adjustable sport seats of the thing.The wheels (don't) conceal an interesting hue scheme for the PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) calipers - the hardware is finished in black, while the "PORSCHE" banding comes in Golden Yellow Metallic, thus matching the overly extrovert shade that covers the body of the vehicle.Speaking of which, this Neunelfer comes with Porsche 's Aerokit fitted as standard, while the German designers have splashed carbon fiber all over the car (think: frunk lid, roof, side skirts, engine cover).The cabin is a melange involving the said shade of yellow, carbon fiber, Alcantara and copper thread. The dashboard plaque and the door entry sills remind occupants that they're sitting inside an Exclusive Series model.The Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series comes with a starting price of $257,500, but the personalization tale doesn't end here. To be more precise, this is the first time when Porsche Design introduces a timepiece that matches the configuration of one's car. The jewel is dubbed Porsche Design Chronograph 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series.Porsche is well aware of the fact that the idea of a supercar owner only traveling with a credit card is no longer fashionable, which is why another spicy option for this machine comes in the form of a five-piece luggage set. You just have to be prepared to pay $6,234 for it.