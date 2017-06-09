autoevolution

Hennessey Working on 1,000 HP Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Package

 
9 Jun 2017, 14:42 UTC
by
Lamborghini is currently the only major supercar producer that remains entirely committed to natural aspiration. Nevertheless, you shouldn't expect aftermarket developers to keep Raging Bulls on the atmospheric side, with the latest name in the business to jump the Huracan forced induction bandwagon being Hennessey Performance.
The Texan specialist is working on a two-stage program for the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine, one that will be topped by a 1,000 hp upgrade.

The company hasn't delivered any details about the package, only letting us know that this will involve a twin-turbo setup. Given the output mentioned above, Hennessey could leave the rest of the engine untouched.

Those who are only looking for a mild gym visit will be offered the HPE700 upgrade. As its name implies, this package will take the Huracan to 700 ponies, which means the 5.2-liter V10 heart of the supercar will maintain its atmospheric nature.

Motor work aside, the Lone Star State specialist has also told us to prepare for other updates destined for the Lamborghini Huracan, mentioning lightweight wheels as an example.

We'll remind you that the U.S. tuning scene has already showcased its fetish for TT Huracans. Most of the credit for the forced-fed pathway goes to Underground Racing and Heffner Performance.

For instance, the first developer has already taken the Sant'Agata Bolognese beast past the 3,000 hp border. And, to prove the velocity results of its package, the company has put one of its cars to half-mile word.

As a result, we showed you the UGR Lamborghini Huracan delivering a half-mile record last month, with the supercar climbing all the way to 250 mph (make that 400 km/h).

Of course, such extreme developments aren't even close to the drivability level offered by the factory incarnation of the car, which is why customers also need proposals whose output numbers aren't that wild.
