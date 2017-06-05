Lamborghini Has Built More Than 8,000 Huracan Models Since The Supercar’s Debut

Ever since it was acquired by the Volkswagen Group, the maddest supercar manufacturer of them all has been on a mission to make better, faster, more exquisite machines. But without a base model such as the lovely Huracan, Lamborghini
wouldn’t have made it this far.
Succeeding the long-lived Gallardo, which sold over 14,000 examples from 2003 to 2013, the Huracan is the backbone of the Italian company. At least until the Urus sport utility vehicle comes out to play later in 2017, the mid-engined supercar will act as the cheapest Lamborghini money can buy. Priced in the U.S. at just under $200,000, the lineup is topped by the Performante
, which holds a suggested retail price of $274,390 excluding delivery charge.
In the three years since its introduction at the 2014 Geneva Auto Show, the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based automaker managed to build more than 8,000 units of the V10-powered thoroughbred. The 8,000th Huracan is a soft-top Spyder model destined for the United Kingdom, which wears bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful Grigio Lynx paint.
There’s no shadow of a doubt, then, that the Huracan sells at a quicker rate than its forebear. And if Lamborghini can keep its profitability steady in the near future, the free-breathing bull has the potential to outsell the Gallardo by a tremendous margin. Mind you, there are slim chances for the Italian automaker to keep building the Huracan
through 2024.
At the beginning of the year, chief executive officer Stefano Domenicali confirmed that the future would indeed be modular. Lamborghini is, at the moment, developing an all-new platform for its next-generation supercars, with the first recipient being the successor to the Aventador. Look forward to the all-new V12-powered flagship to break cover no later than 2022. And if business continues to boom, there might be room in the Automobili Lamborghini stable for a sub-Huracan model
.
When all is said and done, however, it’s the Urus
that’s the make-or-break model for the Italian marque. Underpinned by the same platform as the Bentley Bentayga and Audi Q7, the indirect heir-apparent to the LM002 is confirmed with Porsche-developed twin-turbo V8 power. A plug-in hybrid powertrain is also in the pipeline.