autoevolution

Lamborghini Urus Corners Flatter During Nurburgring Testing

 
2 Jun 2017, 14:34 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
We've reached a point where a Lamborghini Urus SUV is a common sight on the Nurburgring test track. If this is a game, it has great graphics and some weird camouflage!
When the first SUV in Sant'Agata Bolognese history took to the track, our initial impressions were poor. The vehicle was really showing its weight in the corners to the point where nobody would say it's worthy of the Lamborghini badge.

But it seems the anti-roll bars are hooked up and the tallest Lamborghini ever to be put into mass production corners well. Compare this to the LM002 track day video we showed you the other day, and the differences are apparent.

Still, even though Lamborghini can make anything out of carbon fiber, we predict that the Urus will be over two tons in weight. The lightest Lambo ever built is not something from the 60s, but the 2011 Sesto Elemento, which tipped the scales at 999 kg (2,202 lb).

Even though it will have twice the mass, the power won't be much different. While the Sesto uses a Gallardo V10 with 570 PS, the SUV packs a twin-turbo V8 with 650 PS. It also needs a torque converter automatic to deal with all that twisting power.

But Lamborghini is clever about this. The Urus is not about lap times of outright speed; a BMW X5 M might eventually outpace it. No, the Italians want to offer the ultimate high-rider exotic experience. So you will see forged carbon everywhere and an interior that looks built for racing.

The exterior styling has also changed quite a bit since the 2012 concept, especially in the grille and headlights department. We also notice that they didn't include the rear diffuser/plate, which looks like a major oversight since it leaves the Urus looking awkwardly tall. But the Nurburgring prototype still doesn't sound like a Lambo should. Didn't Audi have great-sounding twin-turbo V8s?

Lamborghini Urus URUS Lamborghini SUV spy video spyshots
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our LAMBORGHINI Testdrives:

LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 610-4 85
2014 LAMBORGHINI Aventador Roadster89
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo Super Trofeo Stradale82
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo LP560-484
LAMBORGHINI Aventador91
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo LP550-2 Spyder 84