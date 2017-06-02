Lamborghini Urus Corners Flatter During Nurburgring Testing

We've reached a point where a Lamborghini Urus SUV is a common sight on the Nurburgring test track. If this is a game, it has great graphics and some weird camouflage!

SUV in Sant'Agata Bolognese history took to the track, our initial impressions were poor. The vehicle was really showing its weight in the corners to the point where nobody would say it's worthy of the Lamborghini badge.



But it seems the anti-roll bars are hooked up and the tallest Lamborghini ever to be put into mass production corners well. Compare this to the



Still, even though Lamborghini can make anything out of carbon fiber, we predict that the Urus will be over two tons in weight. The lightest Lambo ever built is not something from the 60s, but the 2011 Sesto Elemento, which tipped the scales at 999 kg (2,202 lb).



Even though it will have twice the mass, the power won't be much different. While the Sesto uses a Gallardo V10 with 570 PS, the SUV packs a twin-turbo V8 with 650 PS. It also needs a torque converter automatic to deal with all that twisting power.



But Lamborghini is clever about this. The Urus is not about lap times of outright speed; a



The exterior styling has also changed quite a bit since the 2012 concept, especially in the grille and headlights department. We also notice that they didn't include the rear diffuser/plate, which looks like a major oversight since it leaves the Urus looking awkwardly tall. But the Nurburgring prototype still doesn't sound like a Lambo should. Didn't Audi have great-sounding twin-turbo V8s?



