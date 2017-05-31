Fidget Spinner Car Wheels? This Lamborghini Rendering Could Be the Beginning

We know that we are blowing this rendering way out of proportion. But fidget spinners are getting so popular that alloy wheels shaped that way are probably already being shipped from China.





Wheels are usually the first thing people change when they begin to customize their car. But I don't think any



He had the creative juices flowing enough to include a 3-piece design for the fidget wheels/ But despite what you might have seen, the rear wing is not added on; it's just part of the active aero.



While we can't find any fidget car wheels yet, there's a video where some kids put spinners they made from cardboard on a Lamborghini Gallardo. It's got 3.3 million views, which is just the thing to send to into deep internet-related depression.



Sociologists have noted that the rise in popularity of the fidget spinner is similar to that of the Mentos and Coke experiments or the Ice Bucket Challenge. In other words, it will die out soon. However, we've seen people make spinners from gold, so it might take a little longer.



You might have seen kids playing with them, but where do these toys come from? Just like Tamagotchi and Furby, they originate in the 90s. A woman by the name of Catherine A. Hettinger first patented this type of device on May 28, 1993. But she never made any, and her license officially expired.



Last year, another fidget toy, the cube, became popular. Sam KenKnight is considered by some to be the father of the toy we know today. In July 2016, he was the first to put a ceramic ball bearing in the device. So now you know!



