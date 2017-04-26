Unicorn Ferrari 488 GT3 Rendered as The Internet's Dream Racecar

Over the past year or so, the world wide web seems to have lost a bit of its obsession for unicorns. Nevertheless, the trend is still out there and the most recent example of the sort comes from a Ferrari rendering.





Keep in mind that the competition, be it direct or not, is sharper than ever. From the expected massaged incarnation of the The 488 GT3 you're looking at has been gifted with a "unicorn skin", as the digital artist behind the render explains. We're talking about Jonsibal , a pixel wielder whose work we featured on multiple occasions.Truth be told, such a Ferrari 488 GT3 livery would definitely turn tons of heads on the track, standing out in the sea of overly colorful racecars.These days, it's nearly impossible to discuss the Ferrari 488 without mentioning the rumored GTO incarnation of the Prancing Horse.From the dark corners of the rumor mill , comes the idea that Maranello is working to introduce a 488 GTO. And while we all see a 458 Speciale successor coming, the GTO badge is just one of the possible badge the Italians could bring to the game.Regardless of the moniker, the twin-turbo nature of the 3.9-liter V8 occupying the middle section of the 488 means that the engineers won't have too many difficulties spicing up the output of the thing.As for the rest of the car, the exotic builder needs to look no further than its racing activities to gift the beefed-up 488 with the kind of deceleration and handling assets it deserves.Keep in mind that the competition, be it direct or not, is sharper than ever. From the expected massaged incarnation of the McLaren 720S , to the nearly-baked Porsche 911 GT2 (here are some recent spyshots of the Neunelfer), the supercar market offers a plethora of possibilities. Then there's the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, which is now the official bearer of the Nurburgring production car lap record. So yes, it's a great time to be an automotive aficionado.