autoevolution

Unicorn Ferrari 488 GT3 Rendered as The Internet's Dream Racecar

 
26 Apr 2017, 16:50 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Over the past year or so, the world wide web seems to have lost a bit of its obsession for unicorns. Nevertheless, the trend is still out there and the most recent example of the sort comes from a Ferrari rendering.
The 488 GT3 you're looking at has been gifted with a "unicorn skin", as the digital artist behind the render explains. We're talking about Jonsibal, a pixel wielder whose work we featured on multiple occasions.

Truth be told, such a Ferrari 488 GT3 livery would definitely turn tons of heads on the track, standing out in the sea of overly colorful racecars.

These days, it's nearly impossible to discuss the Ferrari 488 without mentioning the rumored GTO incarnation of the Prancing Horse.

From the dark corners of the rumor mill, comes the idea that Maranello is working to introduce a 488 GTO. And while we all see a 458 Speciale successor coming, the GTO badge is just one of the possible badge the Italians could bring to the game.

Regardless of the moniker, the twin-turbo nature of the 3.9-liter V8 occupying the middle section of the 488 means that the engineers won't have too many difficulties spicing up the output of the thing.

As for the rest of the car, the exotic builder needs to look no further than its racing activities to gift the beefed-up 488 with the kind of deceleration and handling assets it deserves.

Keep in mind that the competition, be it direct or not, is sharper than ever. From the expected massaged incarnation of the McLaren 720S, to the nearly-baked Porsche 911 GT2 (here are some recent spyshots of the Neunelfer), the supercar market offers a plethora of possibilities. Then there's the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, which is now the official bearer of the Nurburgring production car lap record. So yes, it's a great time to be an automotive aficionado.
ferrari 488 gt3 ferrari 488 rendering unicorn
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our FERRARI Testdrives:

FERRARI 458 Speciale76
FERRARI California70
FERRARI F12 Berlinetta91
FERRARI FF on Jebel Hafeet Mountain Road91
FERRARI 458 Italia86
FERRARI FF 91
FERRARI 458 Spider85