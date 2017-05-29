First Lamborghini Centenario Attracts a Huge Crowd in London

This isn't the first Centenario in London, but it is the first one to have UK registration. So exotic car dealer H.R. Owen got the word out, and a huge crowd was gathered to welcome the orange and carbon machine.





The car is based on the Aventador but costs a whole lot more money. Centenario is a nod to company founder Ferruccio, who's 100th birthday we are celebrating this year.Only 40 examples will be made, we're told, split evenly between the coupe and roadster bodies. It's only been a week since another Centenario with blue accents arrived in Newport Beach , and we're told all will be ready by the end of the year.In case you've forgotten, the supercar runs a naturally aspirated V12 with 759bhp or 770 horses of the Italian kind. It's capable of hitting 62 miles per hour in 2.8 seconds and from 0 to 186 mph in 23.5 seconds en route to a top speed of 217 mph.Most of not all will sit in galleries or garages, but if a customer ever decides to take it to the track, he will find that the Centenario's carbon-ceramic brakes keep things in check. Sure, it's got the sameas the Aventador, but it's also backed up by a four-wheel steering system like the one found in the 911 GT3 or the latest Ferraris.The body is all-new and very intricate, though not as radical as the Veneno. It costs about GBP 1.5 million before taxes, so it's a lot cheaper than the Veneno too, though still more than three times the cost of an Aventador Super Veloce."The Centenario is an opportunity for our designers and engineers to transcend some of the constraints of series car production to achieve an incomparable result: the Centenario has immediately proved itself as a desirable collectors' car, while demonstrating new Lamborghini technologies and outstanding performance. It is the most fitting tribute to Ferruccio Lamborghini in his centenary year: a man who created an exceptional brand, believed that anything was possible, and produced extraordinary, iconic cars. The Centenario is a super sports car for Ferruccio Lamborghini and the future he and we believe in today," former CEO Stephan Winkelmann said last year.