Is This the Enthusiast-Backed Dodge Viper ACR that Will Set a Nurburgring Time?

The Nurburgring has many mysteries and there's a particular one that has been keeping us on our toes over the past few years - why doesn't the Gen V Viper ACR set a freaking lap time?





So all we have left are piece of footage such as the one we're here to show you, with this video allowing us to at least check out a 2016 Viper ACR Extreme playing on the infamous German track.



However, the Viper we see here might have something to do with a sweet GoFundMe campaign that has seen a group of aficionados promising to take a pair of Viper ACR Extreme machines to the circuit and attempt to set a lap time.



In the four months that have passed since we first



This sighting comes from a mere Touristenfahrten (Tourist Day) experience, which places all sorts of barrier in between the track-savvy incarnation of the retiring Dodge halo car and a sweet lap time. We're talking about stuff like the Ring traffic, or the fact that public sessions see the course skipping the main straight, hence the Bridge to Gantry name of such events.



However, it would make sense to use a gradual approach, so even a traffic-loaded lap could work to kick off the adventure.



While we're at it, we'll remind you that the rumor mill talks about the 2016 ACR having managed to deliver a 7:01.67 lap back in October 2015.



Mandatory grain of salt aside, such a time does seem plausible. For one thing, the previous incarnation of the Dodge Viper ACR managed to get round the Nordschleife in a production car record-setting 7:12.130 (a blink quicker than the



And it's enough to look inside the trophy cabinet of the current ACR to understand just how efficient this track monster is. Keep in mind that the ACR Extreme incarnation of the Viper has already set 13 track records on its home turf.



Sure, the campaign mentioned above talked about bringing the record back home, but with the McLaren P1 LM having recently raised lowered the bar to



With the Viper now being put to sleep, our hopes of seeing how quickly the V10 attacker can play the Green Hell game have been shattered.So all we have left are piece of footage such as the one we're here to show you, with this video allowing us to at least check out a 2016 Viper ACR Extreme playing on the infamous German track.However, the Viper we see here might have something to do with a sweet GoFundMe campaign that has seen a group of aficionados promising to take a pair of Viper ACR Extreme machines to the circuit and attempt to set a lap time.In the four months that have passed since we first talked about the campaign, the enthusiasts have managed to gather $153,000, which means they're just $6,000 away from their goal.This sighting comes from a mere Touristenfahrten (Tourist Day) experience, which places all sorts of barrier in between the track-savvy incarnation of the retiring Dodge halo car and a sweet lap time. We're talking about stuff like the Ring traffic, or the fact that public sessions see the course skipping the main straight, hence the Bridge to Gantry name of such events.However, it would make sense to use a gradual approach, so even a traffic-loaded lap could work to kick off the adventure.While we're at it, we'll remind you that the rumor mill talks about the 2016 ACR having managed to deliver a 7:01.67 lap back in October 2015.Mandatory grain of salt aside, such a time does seem plausible. For one thing, the previous incarnation of the Dodge Viper ACR managed to get round the Nordschleife in a production car record-setting 7:12.130 (a blink quicker than the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 ), so the difference does seem plausible.And it's enough to look inside the trophy cabinet of the current ACR to understand just how efficient this track monster is. Keep in mind that the ACR Extreme incarnation of the Viper has already set 13 track records on its home turf.Sure, the campaign mentioned above talked about bringing the record back home, but with the McLaren P1 LM having recentlylowered the bar to 6:43.2 , that target might just be out of reach. Still, we wouldn't mind seeing the Viper tieing the sub-7 Lamborghini Aventador SV...