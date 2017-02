Koenigsegg Parade Secretly Being Prepared for Next Week's Geneva Motor Show

Everybody knows Geneva is in for a motoring spectacle next week, with plenty of spicy premieres being announced for this year's edition of the Motor Show. Nevertheless, it seems that the go-fast spectacle will spread outside the gates of the Swiss venue, taking over the entire city. At least that's the latest Instagram talk, one that brings Koenigsegg under the spotlights.

The news comes from Kris Singh , one of the most social media-savvy supercar colectors out there. In a post delivered earlier today, the aficionado talks about Koenigsegg owners preparing a parade that will take place on the streets of the city once (are you ready for it?) the Swedish automaker introduces a new machine on the Geneva floor.Aparently, the rumored K machine is a special edition destined for Manny Khoshbin, the Californian entrepreneur whose hypercar collection shines as bright as possible (here's his Chameleon Carbon Mclaren P1 , for instance).Kris Singh has even delivered a render previewing the rumored Angelholm beast - many could expect Koenigsegg to continue the special edition Agera RS trend that kicked off last year, but the details seen here point out to a different rear wing arrangement.The Instagram enthusiasts also used the occasion to thank Guillaume Barazzone, the major of the city, for supporting the said parade. And yes, the Mr. Barazzone is also on Instagram, as you'll be able to notice in the post below.Speaking of posts, the Swedish automaker turned to its Facebook page to let us know that it is preparing something for the Geneva Motor Show and letting it slip that we'll get more details by the end of the week - we'll remind you that the press day of the Swiss venue are scheduled for March 7 and 8.