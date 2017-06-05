autoevolution

Lamborghini Studies Ways To Put Carbon Fiber In Humans, It Is For A Good Cause

 
5 Jun 2017
by
Carbon fiber is still a rather expensive material to implement, and all of its uses have yet to be discovered because of that fact.
Fortunately, some companies have more experience with it than others, and Lamborghini is one of those firms. The Italian supercar manufacturer has announced a collaboration with the Houston Methodist Research Institute, which will bring the expertise of the automaker in the field of carbon fiber composites to the medical field.

Lamborghini has decided to share its knowledge and experience in the field to help the institute find out if composite materials can be used in subcutaneous devices and prosthetic implants.

While the latter already exist in versions made from carbon fiber, they are pricey when compared to the conventional components for this use, and Lamborghini might help bring their cost down.

We cannot see a downside to this collaboration, as it has the possibility of offering new ways for doctors to help people get better, while also cutting costs and improving the longevity of medical devices used by millions of individuals.

The latter part is something that most people do not consider, but it is hard to imagine telling a patient that he or she will need to get surgery soon to replace an aging medical device that has outlived its projected life cycle. With carbon fiber composite prosthetics, the described situation might become a thing of the past.

Another possibility of this research is developing implants that are designed to be safer for the human body to have inside it, as well as lighter than existing materials. The medical field could use all of the innovations that it can get, and the use of a lighter, stronger, and more durable material sounds like a fantastic idea in this field.

The raging bull brand also has collaborations with several medical institutions from its homeland, including several institutes in Bologna, but with other hospitals and members of the biomedical community.
