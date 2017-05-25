autoevolution

Lamborghini Engineer Pushes Urus Prototype Hard on Nurburgring, Unveiling Close

 
One of the prototypes doing their thing on the Nurburgring these days is the Lamborghini Urus, with the engineers behind the wheel taking full advantage of the Green Hell and pushing the SUV to the limit.
You'll get to check out the most recent sighting of the high-riding Raging Bull in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page and this might be one of the last spy videos showing the Urus.

While the SUV is scheduled to enter production next year, the carmaker could introduce the 650 hp SUV (the output of the model has been officially confirmed) by the end of 2017.

Now, this is the kind of Raging Bull that will split opinions like nothing else and there are two main camps. The first involves aficionados who believe that that Lamborghini should've steered clear of the crossover craze, with other VW Group brands being more suitable for this pathway.

As for the second category, its members will remind you of the preconceptions barrier the Porsche Caynne had to break in the early 2000s.

The Zuffenhausen SUV is now credited with having saved the brand and many Neunelfer fans have learned to live with the idea that the Cayenne helps the brand's sportscars stay alive. Those supporting Lamborghini's SUV cause, or perhaps only accepting it, also remind others that the Urus isn't even the automaker's first high-riding model, with that title having been grabbed by the LM002 back in the 80s.

Regardless of which camp you belong to, we'll remind you that the Urus recently saw its maker updating the Sant'Agata Bolognese factory for the arrival of the crossover.

To be more precise, Lamborghini introduced a new paint booth, boosting the factory's surface from 150,000 to 160,000 square meters.

P.S.: The spy clip below also involves other go-fast test cars, but, given the fact that we're dealing with delicious contraptions such as the 2018 BMW M5, we don't mind the melange.

