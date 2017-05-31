autoevolution

Showing Up in a Lambo LM002 at a Supercar Convention Is Trolling Level 9999

 
The Lamborghini LM002 is one of those rare cars that only a few were lucky enough (and wealthy enough, we might add) to own. With just 328 of them ever produced, they are harder to come by than a lot of exotic supercars.

Even so, bringing one to an on-track Italian supercar convention is a bit of a troll move. Sure, the LM002 has a V12 engine - 5.2-liter, in this case, but a larger one of 7.2 liters was also used on some models - developing 456 hp, but it also weighs 2.7 tons (almost 6,000 lbs) and has the aerodynamic coefficient of a brick wall.

And that's before we even get into the high center of gravity, the off-road-read ground clearance and the abundance of body roll that comes with them. With that engine, though, and four-wheel-drive, it can surely sprint off the line, right? Guess again. A modern hot hatch would leave it in the dust with its 8.5 seconds 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) sprint time.

So what is the Lamborghini LM002 good for? Well, since we don't own one, we can only guess, but we're pretty sure the answer is "to have fun." The Italian SUV is like a Hummer H1 on steroids, with a few design cues from the superb Countach making it less of a sore to look at. It is essentially a go-anywhere supercar, and that's not something that comes by easily.

As for the sound, well, if you didn't know what you were looking at, you'd think it was added in post-production. There is no way a vehicle that looks like that can sound like an angry Formula One race car from the 1980s, and yet the LM002 does. Sure, it was holding up that Murcielago and that Gallardo, but I doubt they minded.

And think about another aspect: if the driver and his wife made friends with somebody during this event, they were in the right car if they wanted to travel back home with them. We didn't see any other five-seaters on that circuit.

