2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door Prototype Disturbs The Country Side

 
9 Jun 2017
by
We are about a little over a year away from the moment when the first AMG-developed four-door model will be unveiled, so the test cars are still far from looking pre-production.
Take the prototype that our spy photographers caught on the road recently, which still has a bunch of camouflage hiding the shape of its rear end.

That said, the rest of the car looks like it will preserve most of the design motifs found on the devilish hybrid concept that previewed the production model a few months ago.

The overall shape is somewhat similar to that of the Mercedes-Benz CLS, but if you look closer you will also see a couple of lines that make it a twin to the Mercedes-AMG GT. Unlike the 2018 CLS, the four-door GT will actually sport a liftback design, just like the Mercedes-AMG GT.

Despite this design solution and its presumed name, the car will feature the same MRA (Modular Rear-wheel Drive) platform as the CLS, but tuned to Mercedes-AMG standards.

Part of that philosophy will also be the drivetrain family, which will include a massively overpowered version, not unlike that of the concept car. We are talking about a twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8, paired with at least one electric motor, which should give it all-wheel-drive with intelligent torque vectoring.

The concept had a total system output of no less than 816 PS (805 HP), which gave it a 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) acceleration time of under 3 seconds. The production model will probably achieve somewhere around 700 hp to keep things more manageable but also give it an edge over its biggest rival, the 680-HP Porsche Panamera Turbo S-E Hybrid.

Lower-powered V8-versions and maybe even an inline-six with over 450 HP should also be on the table, but the prototype our spies caught is most likely an eight-cylinder. Either way, it will be interesting to see how many sales will the model steal from its little brother, the CLS, once both cars are available for purchase. Technically, despite their similarities at first glance, they will be as different as night and day. Neither pricing, power or trunk access will be in the same league between the two.
