Extreme Mercedes-AMG G63 Delivers Stunning 12.1s Quarter-Mile Run in Abu Dhabi

 
9 Jun 2017
by
The Mercedes-AMG G63 is one of those vehicles that shouldn't exist. Heck, the Gelandewagen started out in life as a military machine back in 1979 and the model you can find in showrooms today has only benefited from various facelifts. So seeing Affalterbach shoehorning a twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8 in the terrain tamer is enough of a looney move on its own. However, if you ask those in the tuning world, the G63 isn't quick enough.
And, to give you an idea on how insane such a statement is, we'll mention that the standard G63, if we may call it so, can complete the quarter-mile sprint in 13.1 seconds - can you name other vehicles with three locking diffs that can pull such a stunt?

Well, as we mentioned in the intro, tuners simply won't let the AMG-badged Gelandewagn alone and the latest result of that comes from the ridiculous 1,320 feet sprint showcased in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

To be more precise, you should be prepared to check out a Mercedes-AMG G63 that's a full second quicker than the factory model.

The 12.1s quarter-mile run comes all the way from Abu Dhabi, where the local arm of German developer PP Performance managed to give the G Wagon a serious tech massage.Let's talk comparos, shall we?
For one thing, the tuned Mercedes-AMG G63 we're looking at is able to leave the collector-friendly G65 behind and that's because the V12-animated model requires 12.5 seconds to complete the task.

Leaving the three-pointed star realm behind, we'll turn to Porsche for an even spicier comparison. To be more precise, the Cayenne Turbo S, a 570 hp high-riding beast, needs (are you prepared for it?) 12.1 seconds for play the 1,320 feet game.

And, with Gelandewagens being treasured in the Arab world, it wouldn't surprise us to see this G63 getting even quicker.


 

