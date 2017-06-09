Extreme Mercedes-AMG G63 Delivers Stunning 12.1s Quarter-Mile Run in Abu Dhabi

The Mercedes-AMG G63 is one of those vehicles that shouldn't exist. Heck, the Gelandewagen started out in life as a military machine back in 1979 and the model you can find in showrooms today has only benefited from various facelifts. So seeing Affalterbach shoehorning a twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8 in the terrain tamer is enough of a looney move on its own. However, if you ask those in the tuning world, the G63 isn't quick enough.





Well, as we mentioned in the intro, tuners simply won't let the AMG -badged Gelandewagn alone and the latest result of that comes from the ridiculous 1,320 feet sprint showcased in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.



To be more precise, you should be prepared to check out a



The 12.1s quarter-mile run comes all the way from Abu Dhabi, where the local arm of German developer PP Performance managed to give the G Wagon a serious tech massage.Let's talk comparos, shall we?

For one thing, the tuned Mercedes-AMG G63 we're looking at is able to leave the collector-friendly G65 behind and that's because the V12-animated model requires 12.5 seconds to complete the task.



Leaving the three-pointed star realm behind, we'll turn to Porsche for an even spicier comparison. To be more precise, the



And, with Gelandewagens being treasured in the Arab world, it wouldn't surprise us to see this G63 getting even quicker.





