700 HP McLaren vs. 650 HP BMW M3 Sleeper Drag Race Gets Brutal

The two speed devils came together on an Airfield in Sweden. And, given the obvious staring start advantage of the Woking machine, the two drivers agreed on a rolling start - not only is the rubber of the Macca grippier, but the British supercar can also turn to its launch control weapon.As for the tech setups of the beasts, we'll start with the McLaren , whose 650 badge can't contain the tech might of the vehicle anymore. To be more precise, this McLaren now delivers north of 700 ponies, following what we can label as basic mods. To be more precise, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 heart of the thing has been gifted with a custom exhaust and anremap, with the latter being provided by AMS Performance.As for the E36 M3 Coupe, its owner describes it as a budget built. Nevertheless, you shouldn't let this trick you into believing the thing is even close to its stock output. Heck, given that the Bimmer has reportedly been dynoed at 550 hp and 800 Nm, its crank horsepower is now double compared to the factory number.The guy behind the wheel of the BMW also mentioned that the previous owner of the car managed to pull a 10s quarter-mile run at 224 km/h (139 mph), so you can get a pretty good idea of how quick the thing is.Those of you experiencing a deja-vu after checking out the BMW M3 numbers above are probably familiar with the E36 since we showed you the Bavarian fighter duking it out with a 991.1 Porsche 911 Turbo S earlier this week. Unfortunately for the BMW, that race involved a standing take-off...