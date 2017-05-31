Gutted Tesla Model S P100D Drag Races Twin-Turbo Coyote Mustang on the Street

Ever wondered what happens when a Tesla Model S driver decides to crash a street racing party? No, the question isn't odd and we even have an example of such a stunt.





We're looking at your typical loaded street outlaw night, with this packing plenty of machines that could go well below the 10s mark at the drag strip.Nevertheless, hooking up on the street is a totally different adventure, and this is where the all-wheel-drive P100D steps in.As those of you tuned into our Tesla drag racing tales might have already guessed, this is the half-racecar Model S we've discussed on tons of occasions.The electric vehicle's greatest enemy, namely its 4,600 lbs scale footprint, has been addressed, with the Model S going through a diet that has seen the car losing 360 lbs.To be more precise, most of the cabin elements of the Palo Alto machine have been taken out of the car, with the cabin now housing a pair of aluminum racing seats, while the dashboard is still present.Then there's the connection to the road - this Tesla now spots 19x10-inch BBS rims, which are shod in Mickey Thompson drag radials featuring a 285 section.Since we mentioned the drag strip above, we'll add that, last time this Tesla Model S P100D went for official 1,320 feet adventures, the EV managed to deliver a 10.44s run.Interestingly, the Tesla made its way to the finals on the night of the race. And, as we said in the title above, the said race saw the Model S P100D duking it out with a twin-turbo Coyote-animated Mustang.And yes, the bets, be they between the racers or side gambles, were obviously there. As you can imagine, such stunts can easily lead to tense moments and this street racing episode was no exception.