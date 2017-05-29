autoevolution

Tuned 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Pulls Amazing 10s 1/4-Mile Run in Abu Dhabi

 
With the W213 incarnation of the E63, Mercedes-AMG has gone all out to bring us a four-door that might just convince a certain part of the supercar clientele, to switch camps as the practicality needs increase. Of course, with the factory stock car delivering 11s quarter-mile runs, most supercars sitting in showrooms today will leave even the E63 S model behind. Nevertheless, the aftermarket side of the industry has been on a quest to ensure this conclusion will no longer stand and we can now talk about the first results.
Let's take the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S in the video below for instance. Massaged by German tuner PP Performance, the Affalterbach sedan has demonstrated that it can run close to exotics, delivering a 10s 1,320 feet sprint. Did we mention the thing tips the scales at over 4,500 lbs?

The sedan, which was actually reworked by the Abu Dhabi arm of the said developer, has barely entered the go-faster arena, as it only features a Stage One upgrade.

To be more precise, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 heart of the thing, which delivers 612 hp and 627 lb-ft (make that 850 Nm) in factory form, has gained 75 horses and 110 lb-ft (150 Nm) thanks to aggressive ECU play.

Thanks to the new AMG 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive introduced by the W213 model, the machine is able to make full use of its firepower, as you'll be able to notice in the drag strip footage below.

And while the uber-saloon still needs a bit of extra time spent inside the gym to leave supercars behind, it shouldn't take long until we get to talk about the Stage Two developments.

Since we know you love feasting your ears on the aural experience delivered by this uber-Benz, we've also added a second clip below, one that shows the dyno run preceding the drag strip shenanigan.




 

