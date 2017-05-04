Stripped-Out Tesla Model S P100D "Racecar" Hits the Drag Strip, Goes All Out

As Tesla Motors grows, so do the aftermarket players massaging its EVs. So far, when it comes to the tech stuff, you'll have to turn to the gray area of the market in search for extra performance. And you can use the Model S P100D you see here as an example of how far things have been taken so far.





The piece of footage at the bottom of the page shows you the P100D playing the legal street racing game, meaning that the battles it engages in involve going down the strip backward. So there's no prepper surface to help with the take-off.



That won't be an issue for this Tesla, though, since the machine has been gifted with Mickey Thompson drag radials that come with a 285 section, while the factory wheels were swapped for 19x10-inch BBS rims.



The serious diet that the 4,600 lbs



The figure above came after most of the interior bits of the electric sedan were removed. In fact, if we look inside the car, we won't find much else beside a pair of aluminum racing seats and the dashboard.



We don't want to ruin the fun of the clip, so all we can tell you is that, before the car had received its drag radials, it managed to pull a 10.44s quarter-mile run. However, you should keep in mind that the said time was achieved while making use of a prepped surface.



Nevertheless, the vlogger behind the wheel of the P100D doesn't seem to mind the rather loose surface. And we can say the same about the racecar drivers that fight him while doing the



Oh, and did we mention these guys are racing for cash?



We've been talking about the Model S for quite some time now, with the EV being owned by the crew over at the Tesla Racing Channel. And these guys take their YouTuber channel name seriously, with the P100D spending most of its time on the drag strip.The piece of footage at the bottom of the page shows you the P100D playing the legal street racing game, meaning that the battles it engages in involve going down the strip backward. So there's no prepper surface to help with the take-off.That won't be an issue for this Tesla, though, since the machine has been gifted with Mickey Thompson drag radials that come with a 285 section, while the factory wheels were swapped for 19x10-inch BBS rims.The serious diet that the 4,600 lbs Model S P100D has been put on is just as important. To be more specific, the electric machine has lost no less than 360 lbs.The figure above came after most of the interior bits of the electric sedan were removed. In fact, if we look inside the car, we won't find much else beside a pair of aluminum racing seats and the dashboard.We don't want to ruin the fun of the clip, so all we can tell you is that, before the car had received its drag radials, it managed to pull a 10.44s quarter-mile run. However, you should keep in mind that the said time was achieved while making use of a prepped surface.Nevertheless, the vlogger behind the wheel of the P100D doesn't seem to mind the rather loose surface. And we can say the same about the racecar drivers that fight him while doing the RWD grip dance.Oh, and did we mention these guys are racing for cash?