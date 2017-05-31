autoevolution

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS/CLE Prototype Breaks Down Close to Stuttgart Factory

 
31 May 2017
by
Mercedes-Benz is currently in the midst of developing the third generation of the CLS and the process might just see the E-Class' prettier sibling leaving its badge behind and adopting the CLE moniker. Nevertheless, the information regarding the nameplate of the sloping roofline model comes from unofficial sources, so you should take this with a grain of salt.
Regardless, with more and more CLS/CLE prototypes out there, one of the test vehicles has recently broken down, with the car appearing to have lost its power while close to its factory in Stuttgart.

The episode allowed the amateur spy shooter behind the pice of footage below to also zoom in on the cabin of the Benz. Nevertheless, the interior camouflage is as heavy as that covering the exterior of the vehicle, so we can't get too many clues on the styling details of the vehicle.

Nevertheless, the third incarnation of the model seems to steer clear of the somewhat tamer appearance displayed by the car it replaces, returning to the more extrovert design of the original CLS.

Also, the number of character lines seems to have dropped, which only means we'll get to focus on the eye-catching profile of the car once the camo is off.

Nevertheless, the somewhat simpler visual approach could be here to increase the gap between the CLS/CLE and the also-spied Mercedes-AMG GT four-door.

Another important difference between the current CLS and the next incarnation of the model should come from the engine compartment.

We're expecting the sloping roofline model to follow the (somewhat) downsizing example of the E-Class, which should mean that the AMG models will be the only ones packing V8 power.

As for the non-Affalterbach versions, these will be animated by straight-four and, of course, Mercedes-Benz's new straight-six engines. The new family of modular engines will see the most enticing units relying on electrical assistance via a 48V system integrating an electron juice-powered compressor.

We've all seen the performance premium delivered by the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 compared to the already-stellar model it replaces, so we can't wait to experience this sort of rear-biased AWD magic packed inside the sculpted body of the newcomer spied here.

