2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS/CLE Prototype Breaks Down Close to Stuttgart Factory

Mercedes-Benz is currently in the midst of developing the third generation of the CLS and the process might just see the E-Class' prettier sibling leaving its badge behind and adopting the CLE moniker. Nevertheless, the information regarding the nameplate of the sloping roofline model comes from unofficial sources, so you should take this with a grain of salt.





The episode allowed the amateur spy shooter behind the pice of footage below to also zoom in on the cabin of the Benz. Nevertheless, the interior camouflage is as heavy as that covering the exterior of the vehicle, so we can't get too many clues on the styling details of the vehicle.



Nevertheless, the third incarnation of the model seems to steer clear of the somewhat tamer appearance displayed by the



Also, the number of character lines seems to have dropped, which only means we'll get to focus on the eye-catching profile of the car once the camo is off.



Nevertheless, the somewhat simpler visual approach could be here to increase the gap between the CLS/CLE and the also-spied



Another important difference between the current CLS and the next incarnation of the model should come from the engine compartment.



We're expecting the sloping roofline model to follow the (somewhat) downsizing example of the E-Class, which should mean that the AMG models will be the only ones packing V8 power.



As for the non-Affalterbach versions, these will be animated by straight-four and, of course, Mercedes-Benz's new straight-six engines. The new family of modular engines will see the most enticing units relying on electrical assistance via a 48V system integrating an electron juice-powered compressor.



We've all AWD magic packed inside the sculpted body of the newcomer spied here.



