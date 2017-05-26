2018 Mercedes-AMG C63 Sedan Facelift Spied Testing on Public Roads

While the regular C-Class is getting ready to receive a facelift
, the same thing will happen to its performance versions.
Our spy photographers
have already captured the 2018 Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe
, and it is now time to take a good look at the sedan. You do not have to be an expert in the three-pointed star brand to discern the four-door in the photo gallery as a member of the Mercedes-AMG
family.
It becomes even easier if you have recently taken a look at its Coupe brother. If you feel that it is somehow difficult to identify it, here’s a quick guide. Take a look at the massive front and rear disc brakes, and do not forget to check out the calipers.
The front bumper comes with generously-sized air intakes, which have modified the shape of the element. The sedan pictured in the photo gallery is not that close to the final version, but it is certainly getting there.
Regardless, there is no reason why the manufacturer would fit disc brakes as big as those visible in the gallery on a C-Class that is not an AMG model.
The rear bumper is also refreshed, and the same can be said about the taillights and headlights. Moreover, the C-Class facelift gets updates on the interior, which include new materials, a few modified elements, and more tech options and standard features.
The Mercedes-AMG model is expected to benefit from a small power and torque bump with the facelift, just to make things even more difficult for its competitors. Do not expect a massive power hike, but the car comes with enough power to stick the back of your head to the headrest for a couple of seconds when the go-fast pedal is hammered.
Expect the unveiling of the facelifted C63 to take place before the end of this year, along with a market release in early 2018. First deliveries should go down before spring 2018.