2018 Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe Facelift Spied for the First Time

Mercedes-Benz
has prepared a facelift for the C-Class range, and its performance derivatives will not miss out on the changes.
Our spy photographers have supplied us with the first photo set of the upcoming Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe
in facelifted version. The car is expected to reach the market as an MY2018 vehicle, and it shows mild modifications to its exterior design.
The widened wheelarches, the exhaust tips that protrude out of the rear bumper, along with the massive brakes visible through the rims are tell-tale signs that the exhibit in the photo gallery is a C63, and not just a C-Class Coupe.
The rear bumper looks tamed when compared to the current production model
, but its camouflage may hide a set of vents that can be found on the pre-facelift C63.
The three-pointed star brand had an attractive car to start with, so it does not need to apply significant modifications for this refresh. Our photo gallery does not include images of the interior, which is also expected to receive an upgrade. The latter should come with an updated infotainment system, additional trim options, slightly modified design elements, and more driver assistance systems.
Just like the regular C-Class Coupe
, the AMG
version gets new headlights
, redesigned front and rear bumpers
, new rims, and it should get new colors in its lineup.
While the standard models in the range will get a new line of engines, the performance versions are expected to feature a boost in power and torque, but do not dream of a massive increase.
Instead, the Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe
should get closer to 500 HP
, while the C63 S might reach or exceed 520 HP. We already know that rear-wheel-drive will remain as the sole option for the ongoing generation of C-Class Coupe models with AMG tinkering.
Moreover, the German brand does not plan to make a Black Series
derivative, but do not rule that off the list of possibilities until the facelifted version will stop being manufactured.