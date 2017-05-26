Ferrari FF Hauling a Pair of Bikes on the Highway Is Another Kind of Hybrid

The go-fast vehicle market has been showing an ever-increasing appetite for practicality, with the Ferrari FF and, of course, the GTC4Lusso that succeeded it, being one of the best examples of this. And we're glad to see that certain owners of such Prancing Horses enjoy maxing out the versatile nature of their machines.





Built by Thule, the carbon fiber accessory can be used at speeds of up to 186 mph (300 km/h), so your cross-continent journey shouldn't take longer just because you decided to carry some extra goodies. The guy behind the wheel of the FF you can see in this images delivers the most recent example of this, thanks to the fully-loaded bike rack strapped to the V12 animal. We'll tip our lens to Max Roovers (via Gumbal ) for the pics.As we mentioned in the intro, this isn't the first FF driver who puts his Maranello machine to such work - we talked about a somewhat similar situation back in January, when we showed you an FF adorned with a ski box.And need to look back no further than last Christmas to notice even more example of the sort, many of which involving velocity machines that aren't nearly as practical as the four-seater Fezza.Those of you tuned into our speedy tales should remember the supercar X-Mas tree shopping craze that took over social media last season. Let's take this second-gen Audi R8 V10 Plus we brought you back in December, for instance.At first, it might seem risky to strap a tree to the V10 beast while only putting a blanker on top of the roof. This could easily lead to scratches, but not if the car had been gifted with a three-letter abbreviation that's becoming more and more popular: PPF (Paint Protection Film). In fact, here's an example of an FF driver keying his car after a layer of transparent film had been added.It's worth noting that certain exotic machine builders are okay with this. For instance, it was 2011 when Koenigsegg introduced the Agera R at the Geneva Motor Show and Angelholm took certain aficionados by surprise when it introduced the hypercar with a ski box.Built by Thule, the carbon fiber accessory can be used at speeds of up to 186 mph (300 km/h), so your cross-continent journey shouldn't take longer just because you decided to carry some extra goodies.